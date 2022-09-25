Sunday Podcast Wrap: Load shedding's impact on our sleep, mental health & wallet

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Listeners Choice: Roles and functions of Eskom Rotek
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Bheki Nxumalo - Eskom’s Rotek Industries CEO
Today at 11:35
What’s the Tea- How have your friendship dynamics changed based on life changing decisions (career change/kids?)
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 12:05
Seven more suspectes have been arrested and charged in the Krugersdorp gang rape, these suspects will be appearing today.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:10
Vrede Dairy Project scandal is back n the spotlight this as Former minister and known Gupta ally Mosebenzi Zwane returns to court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist
Today at 12:15
The community of Jagersfonetin continues to exeperince more loss, this as another dam wall hits the disaster-stricken Jagersfontein.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:23
Cosatu to elect new leadership during its 14th national congress.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nokukhanya Mntambo - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:27
Joburg council sitting – vote of new council speaker? which way will it go? and what about the mayor? is she safe?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Alfa Ramushwana, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
Local Government Summit: President Vyril Ramaphosa set to ramaphosa addresses the summit.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:41
Bus company, Putco, set to reveiw its decision to let go of over 100 striking bus drivers- they have now been placed on suspension.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lindokuhle Xulu - Spokesperson at Putco Bus Services
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 18:39
WTAF happened to Eskom?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Susan Comrie - Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - AI and creativity
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis
Today at 19:19
Skype: Consumer ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Chris Vorster, CEO of STADIO Holdings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Vorster - CEO at Stadio
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Bring a Bag, Take a Bag: Is THIS the solution to the Woolies black bag problem? The Woolies 'Bring a Bag, Take a Bag' 'bag tree' initiative is being rolled out as a trial in several stores. 28 September 2022 10:47 AM
WATCH: Couple slammed for interfering with nature for their gender reveal party A video went viral when a couple in Brazil contaminated a waterfall to reveal the gender of their baby. 28 September 2022 10:34 AM
Smoking and the 'vaping scourge' - what the new tobacco Bill hopes to achieve The National Council Against Smoking's Dr Sharon Nyatsanza spoke to Pippa Hudson about what the new tobacco Bill will mean for smo... 28 September 2022 10:21 AM
View all Local
Calland: Claims of bias towards Ramaphosa untrue and unfair The Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) complained about Professor Richard Calland's independence as a pa... 28 September 2022 9:54 AM
Zuma's return to politics likely to seek 'political protection' - analyst The former president has thrown his weight behind Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as the preferred candidate for ANC president and put h... 28 September 2022 7:26 AM
'Coal lobby and state capture agents delayed renewable energy solutions for SA' Where would South Africa be now if our renewable energy programme had started when it was meant to? 27 September 2022 10:18 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Derek Watts shows his 'lite' side (+ dance moves) - SA is loving it! Carte Blanche's Derek Watts plays up his serious persona to hilarious effect in a Castle campaign, even busting out some dance mov... 27 September 2022 8:45 PM
Tripartite alliance: 'Instead of solving SA crisis, they're busy with theatrics' ANC Chair Gwede Mantashe walked out of the Cosatu national congress on its second day, after being booed off stage on the opening... 27 September 2022 8:28 PM
'Children of Sugarcane': Using fiction to bring a dark era in SA history to life Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee reviews the book inspired by the story of Joanne Joseph's great-grandmother, who came to the col... 27 September 2022 7:18 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Groom plays Uefa Champions League theme song at his wedding A video went viral when a groom played the Uefa Champions League theme song at his wedding. 28 September 2022 10:36 AM
Smoking and the 'vaping scourge' - what the new tobacco Bill hopes to achieve The National Council Against Smoking's Dr Sharon Nyatsanza spoke to Pippa Hudson about what the new tobacco Bill will mean for smo... 28 September 2022 10:21 AM
Can you claim from your insurance for damages caused by load shedding? With consecutive days of load shedding and the power going on and off, some people may have had their appliances damaged by surges... 27 September 2022 3:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 2:08 PM
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 26 September 2022 10:09 AM
Boks win on Heritage Day but fall short of lifting Rugby Championship trophy Even if the world champions did not lift the Rugby Championship title, Captain Siya Kolisi showed gratitude to the supporters acro... 24 September 2022 9:07 PM
View all Sport
Comedian Eugene Khoza makes comeback after a four year hiatus Well-known comedian Eugene Khoza makes a comeback on the local comedy circuit with a one-man show in November. 25 September 2022 5:32 PM
[WATCH] John Legend performs live with Mthandazo Gatya after viral TikTok duet Gatya shot to fame after his now viral rendition of John Legend's _Nervous_, that not only got South Africans' attention, but that... 24 September 2022 9:45 AM
WATCH: Fed up wife packs husband's lunch in Rama tub, juice in All Gold bottle A husband learns the hard way to never mess with his wife's Tupperware. 23 September 2022 9:23 AM
View all Entertainment
WATCH: Two men walked in on a woman in unisex fitting room A video of a woman who broke down in tears after revealing that two men walked in on her while she was in the fitting room of a Un... 27 September 2022 12:08 PM
Panicked Russians fleeing slaughter in Ukraine prompt border stampede Men and boys from across Russia, those who can afford to, are in a hurry to flee being conscripted into the army. 23 September 2022 11:52 AM
Do royal families still have a role to play in the modern world? The British royal family has been in the spotlight following Queen Elizabeth II's passing, but what relevance do monarchs have glo... 21 September 2022 3:21 PM
View all World
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Oh! (Step)children of the empire, this grief is not yours Busani Ngcaweni dedicates a poem to the step-children of the British empire - those who were colonised and brutalised. 9 September 2022 8:55 AM
View all Africa
MONDE NDLOVU: A heritage of black thought Black thought is a key element in heritage that must be elevated to its rightful place, writes Monde Ndlovu. 24 September 2022 10:56 AM
Geyser problems and warranties: What you need to know to avoid paying more Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of consumers who've found out the hard way how warranties work if a geyser bursts or leaks -... 22 September 2022 8:27 PM
Will slow but steady corruption arrests make crooks think twice? The wheels of justice grind on at a snail’s pace. But at least they are grinding. 22 September 2022 1:19 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Podcasts

Sunday Podcast Wrap: Load shedding's impact on our sleep, mental health & wallet

25 September 2022 3:27 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Mental health
Poor sleep
IPPs
#Eskom
#EskomLoadShedding

Every Sunday, we look back at some of the big stories and conversations that you might have missed.

This week in South Africa the conversation has been about electricity, electricity and more electricity. Or rather, the lack of electricity, if we're being honest, and how it's affected all the different parts of how lives.

Here's what our panel of experts had to say on this and other matters.

How load shedding is impacting our psyche

The return of load shedding has been met with an array of emotions ranging from disillusionment to outrage.

Cape Talk's John Maytham spoke to psychiatrist Dr. Claire Lownie about the psychological impact of load shedding and the ways that we can manage it.

Load-shedding is causing us to lose sleep

The erratic electricity schedule has made it such that people don't have consistent daily patterns as all our activities need to be planned around the shifting load-shedding Stages.

Losing sleep is not good for us and take a listen below to find out why:

Mineral Resources & Energy department signs agreement with three Independent Power Producers

Department of Mineral Resources & Energy had a signing ceremony for the preferred bidders for renewable energy.

The question on some people's minds was why so late?

Mandy Wiener spoke to a energy expert to learn more.

Learn about the technicalities of load shedding from an expert

Even though we've been surviving with load shedding for nearly two decades, many of us still don't understand what it actually is from technical point.

KFM's morning team got an energy expert to help us learn more.

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

There was one other thing that happened during the week that dominated the headlines: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

And of course EWN covered proceedings from all angles.

Whackhead's Prank: Eskom VS SANRAL

And just so we don't end the week on a sour note, here's Darren Simpson with a classic Whackhead prank where he got the Eskom helpline and SANRAL E-toll helplines to 'assist' each other.

As usual, hilarity ensues.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Sunday Podcast Wrap: Load shedding's impact on our sleep, mental health & wallet




25 September 2022 3:27 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Mental health
Poor sleep
IPPs
#Eskom
#EskomLoadShedding

Trending

Stage 6 spurs govt to intervene at Eskom - a new board is coming

Business Local Politics

Zuma's return to politics likely to seek 'political protection' - analyst

Local Politics

Calland: Claims of bias towards Ramaphosa untrue and unfair

Politics Local

Bring a Bag, Take a Bag: Is THIS the solution to the Woolies black bag problem?

Local

EWN Highlights

SA's LIFT Airline expands its services, includes Jo'burg and Durban routes

28 September 2022 10:19 AM

Cosatu: ANC leaders will face ire of workers until they honour wage deal

28 September 2022 9:50 AM

Mosebenzi Zwane due in court in connection with Vrede dairy farm scandal

28 September 2022 8:44 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA