Contraception should be a couple's responsibility, not just 1 partner's - expert
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to Palesa Mokooane, Cluster Manager at Soul City Institute for Social Justice, ahead of World Contraception Day on Monday, 26 September.
Many women and couples still remain unaware of the contraception choices they have.
This the view of Soul City Institute for Social Justice - one of the organisations trying to create awareness on exactly how women and couples can take control of their lives and their reproductive futures.
The institute's cluster manager - Palesa Mokooane spoke to Refiloe Mpakanyane ahead of World Contraception Day, commemorated annually on the 26th of September.
This day you realise the agency of a woman to decide on her sexual and reproductive health and obviously choosing the option they would like to use in terms of contraception and, ultimately, their future.Palesa Mokooane, Cluster Manager - Soul City Institute for Social Justice
When you mention the word contraceptive, many people think of the pill and this, Mokooane says, is not the only or most popular option.
We have about six of them (contraceptives) in terms of what they can actually use. The pill is not necessarily the most used. Twenty-five percent of women prefer injectable contraception. The most important thing is for young people to access healthcare services, free services. They can go to government hospitals and read and get information.Palesa Mokooane, Cluster Manager - Soul City Institute for Social Justice
Mokooane says couples need to talk about sex and contraception. It's not just the woman's job to take care of contraception.
When you do have these choices and make these choices, you have to have a conversation. It's important to talk to each other and to know you both bear the responsibility of the choices you make.Palesa Mokooane, Cluster Manager - Soul City Institute for Social Justice
Mokoaane also warns women and girls against backstreet abortions, which appear to be rapidly spreading.
This wildfire we're dealing with is obviously where it's a case of what is my mom going to say...I'm not trusting it would be a discreet option. You are actually very safe going to a clinic, a reputable health institution because that is free and safe...Palesa Mokooane, Cluster Manager - Soul City Institute for Social Justice
