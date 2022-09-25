Comedian Eugene Khoza makes comeback after a four year hiatus
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to comedian Eugene Khoza on his comeback to local stages.
He started doing comedy "by accident" and comedian Eugene Khoza says he misses the naivety and innocence which kept him entertained during the early years of his career.
During his hiatus, in which he travelled overseas, he wanted to replenish and get back to his comedy roots.
During that break that I took for the last 4 years, I wanted to get that innocence back....I wanted to do a show where there's 20 people in a show...I wanted to wear shorts to an interview again.Eugene Khoza, Comedian
That much-needed break was also about reflecting on his life, and the losses he endured, including that of his son and best friend.
I think loss played a big part in my life. I've lost so many people and so many things. And you know when I think of what I lost I always think of the time that I wasted dong the things I did not want to do...instead of spending time with people....now I enjoy everything, I enjoy phone calls with my friends, I enjoy walks...I enjoy working with people I love and respect and whose opinion I respect as well.Eugene Khoza, Comedian
Now, when Khoza looks back, he says he feels for the man he used to be, the man with so many insecurities, who felt that he was not good enough when someone dared criticise his work.
And he's learned to be more humble.
I'm just a guy from the township who just managed to have the luck to be on TV, managing to be on radio and doing adverts and I'm still here to do what I love and I'm so appreciative.Eugene Khoza, Comedian
So, with his life now in focus, Khoza's one man show, titled "Step Aside", debuts on 4 November at the Lyric Theatre at Gold Reef City, the same theatre where he cut his teeth so many years ago.
