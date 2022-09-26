Higher interest rates likely to affect commercial property market
Wasanga Mehana spoke to John Jack, Galetti Corporate Real Estate CEO, on the impact of an increased interest rate on the commercial property sector.
With last week's heft hike, interest rates have risen 2.75 basis points since November last year. This will affect everyone who's currently servicing debt, including commercial property owners. According to Galetti Corporate Real Estate CEO, John Jack, this will likely affect appetite to invest in commercial property.
The problem we have with the increase in interest rates is the holding rates on property increases. At the same time as interest rates are increasing, you've got your long bond increasing and people are looking to see where should I put my money, should I put my money in real estate or should I put put it in bank where you can earn relatively safe interest on your money.John Jack, CEO - Galetti Corporate Real Estate
The value of your property is also likely to take a knock.
Whenever you see an increase in interest rates cycle, typically, yields of properties push out and therefore the property devalues in the hands of those who own them.John Jack, CEO - Galetti Corporate Real Estate
Jack says one great trend this year has been vacancy rates decreasing in the office portfolio following the effects of the pandemic.
On the whole, people are sitting on a lot of cash, because they haven't really deployed a lot in terms of investment and they cleaned up their staffing situation, cleaned up their business... taking up much better office space for less rentals.John Jack, CEO - Galetti Corporate Real Estate
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_109369040_mini-residential-craft-house-on-a-blue-background.html?vti=my7zh2r0qjs269uo67-1-15
More from Business
'IPPs will only benefit wealthy and middle class' - analyst
Wasanga Mehana is joined by Dr Ebrahim Harvey, political writer and commentator to talk about how lower-income working class will suffer under the rise of independent power producers (IPPs).Read More
Hunger is coming if load shedding persists or gets worse – Agri SA
As crops fail due to load shedding, expect many hungry (read "angry") mouths in South Africa.Read More
A hop farm on a rooftop in the heart of Joburg? This 32-year-old built that.
Hops are grown in South Africa and harvested once a year in George in Western Cape. But one entrepreneur has found an ingenious way to flip it on its head.Read More
What happens when you pay more than the advertised price for a product?
Whether we are aware of it or not, we have all most likely experienced being duped at stores by paying more than what's advertised for a product.Read More
Rate hike: 'Ordinary South Africans cannot afford another blow of this kind'
Using interest rates as a tool for targeting inflation sabotages the economy further in the context of low growth, says the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).Read More
"Reserve Bank trying to 'crowd' rate hikes into this year to avoid more later"
The South African Reserve Bank has raised interest rates by 75 basis points - two members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted for a higher increase.Read More
Cape Town youngsters create product to help SA kids grow their vocabulary
Better & Brighter is run by kids for kids. Its word card packs are aimed at getting children to learn and use one new word a day.Read More
Geyser problems and warranties: What you need to know to avoid paying more
Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of consumers who've found out the hard way how warranties work if a geyser bursts or leaks - on The Money ShowRead More
Crucial that black people create institutions they see themselves in - Nxasana
"It is particularly important for us as black people to establish institutions that we can see ourselves in, can create the DNA and the culture that we like, that talk to us," said Nxasana, reflecting on the creation of Future Nation Schools and Sizwe Ntsaluba Gobodo audit firm.Read More
More from Local
Aging infrastructure causing water pipe bursts - Joburg Water
Ray White speaks to Etienne Hugo, Johannesburg Water operations general manager.Read More
Comedian Eugene Khoza makes comeback after a four year hiatus
Well-known comedian Eugene Khoza makes a comeback on the local comedy circuit with a one-man show in November.Read More
Contraception should be a couple's responsibility, not just 1 partner's - expert
"When you do have these choices and make these choices, you have to have a conversation. It's important to talk to each other and to know you both bear the responsibility of the choices you make."Read More
YoungstaCPT embraces his coloured heritage by being a voice for this generation
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Cape Town born rap artist, YoungstaCPT.Read More
'Let us build a better SA together' - Mmusi Maimane launches new political party
Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane launched Build One SA (Bosa) in Soweto on Saturday, to contest the 2024 general election.Read More
[WATCH] John Legend performs live with Mthandazo Gatya after viral TikTok duet
Gatya shot to fame after his now viral rendition of John Legend's _Nervous_, that not only got South Africans' attention, but that of the superstar himself.Read More
Load shedding reduced to Stage 4 from Saturday morning
Eskom said power constraints will continue into the coming week and the country can expect stage 3 power cuts for most of the week.Read More
Hunger is coming if load shedding persists or gets worse – Agri SA
As crops fail due to load shedding, expect many hungry (read "angry") mouths in South Africa.Read More
Perfect your pout, protect the planet: Woolies offers lipsticks in paper tubes
In 2018, Woolworths pledged to phase out unnecessary single-use plastics and instead use reusable or recyclable packaging by 2022.Read More