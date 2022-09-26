Aging infrastructure causing water pipe bursts - Joburg Water
While South Africans have to contend with another week without power, residents in parts of Johannesburg have water disruptions to add to their woes.
Residents in Parktown have an emergency water outage due to major burst pipes affecting areas such as Linksfield, Bramley, Highlands North and Fairwood.
With little to no warning, many Johannesburg residents could wake up to dry taps.
Ray White spoke to Etienne Hugo, Johannesburg Water operations general manager about how the problem is being addressed.
We're sitting with aged infrastructure as well as the type of infrastructure on the normal reticulation mains where we still have asbestos cement pipes that provide the water. Those pipes have reached the end of their life, and therefore, you have these frequent pipe bursts which create these situations.Etienne Hugo, Johannesburg Water operations general manager
Johannesburg Water has an R2.3 billion backlog to replace aging water infrastructure over the next 10 years. Areas will be targeted on a priority basis.
Fourways is one of the next areas we're targeting and in this financial year, budget has been earmarked to replace problematic pipes.Etienne Hugo, Johannesburg Water operations general manager
To residents, the challenges at Johannesburg Water are a reminder of the problems at Eskom. At the heart of the water crisis is poor planning and financial resources.
The plans are there and but you still sit with a situation where the financial resources don't always match what you need to do. However, we're working to replace that as fast as possible and to earmark the money specifically for the renewal of existing infrastructure and ensure sustainability of water supply going forward.Etienne Hugo, Johannesburg Water operations general manager
Scroll up to listen.
Source : @JHBWater/Twitter
