'We have to bring the power to the people': Maimane has his eye on 2024 polls
After a tumultuous four years as the leader of South Africa's main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, Mmusi Maimane is making a return to active politics. Maimane, who has spent the last few years building a civic movement called One South Africa (OSA), is determined to get back into politics.
This weekend, he launched his new political party Build One South Africa (BOSA), with an impassioned belief that South Africa is ready for change. And the party isn't wasting any time. Maimane has plans to contest the 2024 national elections.
Ray White spoke to Maimane about his vision for the party.
We're sitting on stage 4 load shedding, the rand is trading at R18 to the dollar, people are not safe, and we have a Parliament that is refusing to change the electoral law to make sure individuals are accountable to the citizens.Mmusi Maimane, Build One SA founder
So, I felt it was crucial that if they can't change the electoral law, we have a vision for this country. I want to ensure we put our name on the ballot and ask citizens to work with us. We not only want to change the electoral law but put a job in every home.Mmusi Maimane, Build One SA founder
BOSA plans to galvanise support across the country in the run up to the 2024 elections. Maimane said his party offered a real alternative to South Africans at a time when there is a "real mood for change".
We're different in the vision we offer. We hold the value of ubuntu that says we can bring human beings together. There are issues many political parties are not talking about, such as education. Many kids start school but they don't finish. I think that's an injustice because how do we build a leadership and Cabinet of the most competent people.Mmusi Maimane, Build One SA founder
We also want to empower communities to be able to choose their leaders. And that is a vital focus. Political parties sometimes usurp the power of the people and then only connect with them on a five-year interval period. We have to bring the power to the people. We need to prepare the ground to build to make sure [that] come 2024, we can build a coalition that harnesses the best.Mmusi Maimane, Build One SA founder
Scroll up for the interview.
Source : https://twitter.com/BuildOneSA/status/1573619415140163585/photo/1
