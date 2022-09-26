WATCH: Mthandazo Gatya's 'Legendary' performance

Today at 11:05 Family matters – Socially conscious “woke” parenting The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Ayanda Tetyana, Family Therapist & Parent Coach

125 125

Today at 12:05 16 people were killed in Nomzamo Park at a tavern Massacre themselves, this after two suspects opened fire on the patrons. Two suspects appear in the Orlando Magistrate's Court. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

125 125

Today at 12:10 COSATU is holding its 14th annual conference this week - we find out what the major issues are and who the contenders are for the leadership The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist

Sithembiso Bhengu - Lecturer & Researcher at University Of Kwazulu-Natal -

125 125

Today at 12:15 'Injustice': Dlamini-Zuma wants ANC step-aside rule to be amended at party's December conference. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast - Senior Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University

125 125

Today at 12:27 Jagersfontein disaster: Free State government to build houses for residents affected by dam burst. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 12:37 The Western Cape continues to find new measures to deal with power cuts in the province. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Anton Bredell

125 125

Today at 12:41 School unions call for the exemption of rolling power cuts in schools. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Matakanye Matakanye - National Secretary at National Association Of School Governing Bodies

125 125

Today at 12:45 The South African Students Congress (Sasco) in Stellenbosch University wants the student involved in the second urination scandal to be held accountable. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Queen Majikijela, Chairperson of Sasco.

125 125

Today at 12:52 Ex DA leader, Mmusi Maimane launches a new political party- Build One SA. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nobuntu Hlazo- Webster - Deputy President of Build One SA

125 125

Today at 12:56 Sports wrap with Mawande. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mawande Mateza EWN SPORTS Reporter

125 125

Today at 18:08 ZAR battered amid global melt down The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

John Cairns - Global Markets Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank

125 125

Today at 18:12 Europe's markets in a tail spin The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Philip Saunders - Co-Head of Multi-Asset Growth at Ninety One

125 125

Today at 18:14 Economic implications of Europe's financial markets selloff The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dr Goolam Balim, Standard Bank economist

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group

125 125

Today at 18:49 ZOOM: Tech with Toby Shapshak The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios

125 125

Today at 19:19 ZOOM: Business Book feature - Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order: Why Nations Succeed and Fail Hardcover by Ray Dalio The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Stafford Masie - Board member at Discovery Bank and CSIR

125 125