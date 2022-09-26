WATCH: Mthandazo Gatya's 'Legendary' performance
The internet creates a world of possibilities.
No one knows this better than South African singer Mthandazo Gatya, who became a global sensation this week after a chance TikTok duet with US musician John Legend in the #OpenVerseChallenge went viral.
Gatya put a uniquely Zulu flavour on Legend's latest hit 'Nervous' which made the hitmaker sit up and take notice.
And with a little help from South African Twitter asking the EGOT winner to collaborate with Gatya, the unbelievable happened.
The two teamed up for a "Legendary" performance in South Africa.
The dream has come true and the two have finally sung together. Who knows where this will take Mthandazo Gatya,Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn
WATCH the performance here.
Guys John’s latest album Legend is going to do great things and take all of us with. I can’t stop smiling ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fjlYe5V5KX— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) September 25, 2022
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
