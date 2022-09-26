The search is on for South Africa’s next generation of creative superstars
- The Design Indaba Emerging Creatives programme aims to unearth fresh talent across a multitude of creative sectors.
- The programme is issuing a Call for Entry for the annual talent search.
- 20 spaces are open for young architects, fashion designers, illustrators, furniture designers, jewellers, graphic designers, filmmakers and multi-disciplinary mavericks from across South Africa.
The search is to find South Africa’s next generation of creative superstars.
Applications are now open for a coveted place on the Design Indaba Emerging Creatives programme.
The programme provides support, education and mentoring for South Africa's future designers.
Previous students include fashion designer Thebe Magugu, furniture designer and owner of The Urban Native, Mpho Vackier, and globally-known ceramicist, Andile Dyalvane.
There are just 20 places available for architects, fashion designers, illustrators, furniture designers, jewellers, graphic designers, filmmakers to apply.
The Class of 2023 will receive a year of prolonged national and international media exposure, including online video, web articles and social media posts.
The programme also provides the next generation of designers with educational opportunities and mentorship.
“Heading into the 18th year of this programme, we’ve had the privilege of seeing numerous stellar talents emerge and shine ever more brightly over the years as their careers develop," said Design Indaba founder, Ravi Naidoo.
Are you - or someone you know - the country’s next design star?
Apply to become part of Design Indaba’s Emerging Creative Class of 2023 by clicking here.
Submissions close on 30 November 2022.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk
