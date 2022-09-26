DStv Delicious organisers to probe issues with long queues, fake tickets





Ray White spoke to founder and festival director, Lloyd Cornwall, on what caused queue frustrations at Saturday's event.

FILE: The DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival 2022 was held at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand, Johannesburg. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/EWN.

The DStv Delicious Festival - back after a COVID-19 hiatus – had a variety of food and drinks on offer but the return of the long-awaited event was marred by issues of long queues and supposed fake tickets.

Scores of people gathered at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand on Saturday in high anticipation of a performance by Afrobeats artist Burna Boy but many spent most of their time waiting in long queues.

Founder and festival director Lloyd Cornwall said his team did not anticipate "the level and velocity of fraud" that took place through fake tickets on Saturday.

We are devastated that people came to Delicious and didn’t get the right experience on Saturday. We are now going into a very big investigation. Lloyd Cornwall, Founder and Festival Director - DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival

He explained that Kyalami’s capacity is licensed for 20,000 people, however, as a result of fake tickets, the number of patrons far exceeded that.

Tickets that were bought on any other platform other than Howler were invalid and a result of a scam, said Cornwall.

The problem was on Saturday that venue was licensed and safe for 20,000 people, the problem was on Saturday there was more than 20,000 people there, so that’s more cars [and] massive problems at the turnstiles. Lloyd Cornwall, Founder and Festival Director - DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival

Listen to the full audio above for more.