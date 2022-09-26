Small retailers seeing the brunt of rolling blackouts





Small to medium retailers that rely on older point-of-sale (POS) machines are suffering because of load shedding.

Part of the challenge is that these businesses are unable to sufficiently charge their payment devices between blackouts.

© aninkabongerssutherland/123rf.com

And many of them use older generation payment terminals that depend on SIM cards and data connectivity.

The smaller retailers are seeing the brunt of the impact... they only have a single device where they accept credit or debit cards. Craig Newborn, CEO of PayJustNow

Craig adds that there's a massive demand from larger retailers for an alternative payment solution.

PayJustNow's PayUp app allows shoppers to check out with no POS integration — the transaction is done via cellphone.

As long as the consumer and the retailer have their cellphone, they can transact. Craig Newborn, CEO of PayJustNow

Some of South Africa's largest retailers are now rolling out this solution, says Craig.

It reduces the reliance on the sale devices on the counter which do not have enough time to recharge. Craig Newborn, CEO of PayJustNow

Scroll up to the audio to listen to more.