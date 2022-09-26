Ideas to finance higher education in Africa? Experts weigh in





Clement Manyathela is joined by several experts on education in attendance at the AAHEFA 3rd International Conference on Financing Higher Education in Africa.

Students rally supporters in lecture halls at Wits University during the 2015 Fees Must Fall protests. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.

Despite a cash injection into the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) this year, South Africa is facing a deepening student financial crisis. This is largely due to an increase in students accessing tertiary education, student debt, and the 'missing middle' - those students that fall outside of the scheme's threshold.

Violent protests at university campuses every year have underscored the shortfalls in funding and the need to move towards a more sustainable financial model in South Africa.

In a bid to tackle the challenges of tertiary education, experts from across the continent are meeting in Cape Town this week for the third International Conference on Financing Higher Education in Africa. This all-important dialogue is hosted by the Association of Higher Education Financing Agencies (AAHEFA), which consists of 11 member countries.

The platform brings all the countries financing higher education together to create ideas on how best to facilitate resource mobilisation, increase access to students for higher education, and build capacity to manage student loan schemes.

How can African countries that seek to advance higher education exchange information and skills and forge better working partnerships? And more importantly, what lessons can South African learn from this experience?

Clement Manyathela speaks to several role-players attending this year's conference.

Most African countries previously had universities that were publicly owned, says CEO of the Higher Education Students Financing Board in Uganda Michael Wanyama. But with population growth over time, he says the situation became very different. Publicly owned universities could only take on a certain proportion of students and private players entered the arena.

We found that many students could not access higher education, and that's why countries started opening up student grants and student loan schemes. Michael Wanyama, CEO of the Higher Education Students Financing Board in Uganda

We do realise that many countries, because of competing demands on resources, had to allow students to pay. The poverty levels in Africa are quite high so many parents cannot afford to pay for higher education. So governments had to create a platform where students can borrow money, attend university and then repay this money. Michael Wanyama, CEO of the Higher Education Students Financing Board in Uganda

Many countries are grappling with how to manage their student funding schemes as they do not have clear legal and governance frameworks.

Countries are increasing their budget to support the students but population growth outpaces the resource envelope for many countries. By giving out loans, you are creating a revolving fund because this is repayable by the end of the period. Bur we need to put in a strong constitutional framework to ensure we cover as much as possible. Michael Wanyama, CEO of the Higher Education Students Financing Board in Uganda

The downside is that many countries have a recovery rate of less than 30%, making it increasingly difficult for the scheme's financial sustainability.

Many students who get this money don't want to pay it back. We're saying can we get private players to support government rather than only leaving this to government? Micheal Wanyama, CEO of the Higher Education Students Financing Board in Uganda

Wanyama explains that this conference brings together fund managers, academia, and researchers to discuss how to create a platform where all parties can increase the number of people accessing higher education.

Universities Fund (UF) in Kenya, for example, was established to steer universities out of the current financial crisis. The UF recognized that universities are unable to carry out their mandate of learning, teaching and training because of the unreliable nature of funding.

Prof Karuti Kanyinga, Universities Fund Chairman says during the 1960s and 1970s, governments across Africa viewed education as a public good and a right that should be accessed by everyone.

The second generation of African leaders in the 80s and 90s forgot about education as a right and started treating it like infrastructure. There is a need to pressure governments to treat education as a public good that should be provided to all without conditions. The future of the continent depends on the quality of education. The moment you allocate little money to education, then you're creating a weak foundation for your own future. Prof Karuti Kanyinga, Universities Fund Chairman

Not unique to South Africa, the politicisation of education has become a problem across the continent. Dr Kanyinga has put the blame on political elites who are prioriting their own enrichment over the public good of education.

When the quality of education goes down because of their own mismanagement, the first thing they do is ship out their own children to other countries. It is a common practice that must come to an end. We must admit that the problem we have is because of the kind of political leaders we have. Prof Karuti Kanyinga, Universities Fund Chairman

Prof Kanyinga believes its time for the private sector to be proactive and create links with government.

The private sector can decide to finance students in certain disciplines for example, chemistry for chemical engineers in South Africa. We have to discuss the future role of the private sector and manpower development in Africa. Prof Karuti Kanyinga, Universities Fund Chairman

The National Financial Student Aid Scheme (NSFAS) became a member of AAHEFA while transforming from a loan scheme to a bursary scheme in 2017 after government announced it would subsidise education for students from poor and working-class backgrounds.

We have to learn how our African counterparts are doing it and it has been a great learning curve for us. We're quite astonished at how Kenya pays all students' allowances before they go to university. They've got over 3000 TVET colleges and those students get the same services. So we've had to look at the systems Kenya is using that we can adopt. Kagisho Mamabolo, NFSAS

South Africa is also looking at the module of Malaysia, which relies largely on the private sector for funding. Malaysia is not a member of AAHEFA.

As part of NSFAS supporting the 'missing middle', we're looking at the Malaysian government's resource mobilisation. Kagisho Mamabolo, NFSAS

Mamabolo said the organisation has been approached by the private sector who had previously funded students, before 2017 but now qualify for free education. These companies want to plough their funding into assisting students who fall outside the NSFAS threshold, known as the 'missing middle'.

We'll be opening applications soon when the minister announces that there'll be students who don't qualify for NSFAS. That's the ones we want the private sector to support. Kagisho Mamabolo, NFSAS

Scroll up for the interviews at the conference.