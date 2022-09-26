The Midday Report Express: Nomzamo Tavern suspects appear in court
Coming in first on the Midday Report today, the suspects in the Nomzamo tavern massacre where sixteen patrons were killed when gunmen opened fire at the tavern in Orlando in July. The accused made their appearance in court on Monday.
This follows their arrest last week and the nabbing of two others linked to separate murders in the same area.
Uveka Rangappa standing in for Mandy Wiener, spoke with Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise about the case.
NPA spokesperson, Captain John Anderson, said that the suspects are not only linked to the Nomzamo Tavern, but to other incidents as well...All in all, it's 19 counts, charges ranging from murder to robbery with aggravating circumstances, as well as attempted murder.Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
- COSATU is holding its 14th annual conference this week.
- ANC NEC Member and preidential hopeful, Dlamini-Zuma wants ANC step-aside rule to be amended.
- Truck driver arrested for deadly Pongola crash expected back in court for bail
- The Western Cape continues to find new measures to deal with power cuts in the province.
- Free State Government clarifies allocation of housing to Jagersfontein residents.
- The South African Students Congress (Sasco) in Stellenbosch University wants the student involved in the second urination scandal to be held accountable.
Scroll up for full audio.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Nomzamo Tavern suspects appear in court
More from Politics
Mantashe jeers at Cosatu conference a sign of workers' frustrations - Expert
Gwede Mantashe was due to deliver a message of support but was booed off the stage following the opening address at the 14th Cosatu on Monday.Read More
Does South Africa need more political parties?
SA is a diverse society and by virtue of it being a diverse society, it rejects the idea of a dominant party system as is currently the case, says a political analyst.Read More
Mini debate on Phala Phala probe expected in Parliament on Tuesday
On Tuesday a mini debate will be held on whether to establish an ad hoc committee to probe what transpired on the president's farm in 2020.Read More
'We have to bring the power to the people': Maimane has his eye on 2024 polls
Ray White speaks to Mmusi Maimane about the launch of Build One SA (BOSA), his new political party.Read More
'Let us build a better SA together' - Mmusi Maimane launches new political party
Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane launched Build One SA (Bosa) in Soweto on Saturday, to contest the 2024 general election.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Magashule case postponed but he wants it to go ahead
Delivered to you every afternoonRead More
Denosa: Load shedding puts patients at risk and hospitals should be exempt
Generators in hospitals are being poorly maintained and diesel costs are running into millions, says Denosa.Read More
Rate hike: 'Ordinary South Africans cannot afford another blow of this kind'
Using interest rates as a tool for targeting inflation sabotages the economy further in the context of low growth, says the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).Read More
MANDY WIENER: Shoulda, woulda, coulda Cyril, just do something!
The energy crisis needs action writes Mandy Wiener, and it’s simply no longer enough for the President to deliver platitudes.Read More