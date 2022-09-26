Family matters: How can you practice socially conscious parenting?
Clement Manyathela spoke to family therapist and parent coach Ayanda Tetyana about socially conscious parenting and raising understanding children.
-
Raising socially conscious children can help them be more empathetic and confident in themselves.
-
This style of parenting comes with constantly communicating with your child and seeing the world from different perspectives.
When you are raising children, you want them to be the best people they can be and give them their best chance in the world, and this can involve mindful and socially conscious approach to parenting.
Socially conscious parenting involves educating your children involves raising your children with an understanding of social justice issues and helping them become empathetic, understanding and confident in who they are and their identity.
According to Tetyana, when you are raising socially conscious children you need to have constant communication with your child about the world and social constructs and make an effort to understand the world from their perspective.
She also said that part of her parenting has involved making sure her children always had toys or books or media that represent them.
She said that a part of this is, so her children never feel insecure about the way they look the way she often did when she was growing up.
For me, it was really reflecting on my own challenges with my hair, with my dark skin and wanting [my daughter] to never have to feel like she has to ever whiten her skin or like she needs to relax her hair.Ayanda Tetyana, family therapist and parent coach
Tetyana also said when you raise socially conscious children you are not only helping them have a comfortable home life but also preparing them for the adult world to be the best they can in society.
Listening to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_161949002_portrait-of-african-american-father-fist-bumping-smiling-son-while-doing-homework-together-at-home.html
More from Lifestyle
Insurer 'humbled' by show of support after criticism of quirky billboards
Pineapple Insurance's billboard campaign was last week's advertising "zero" on The Money Show, which sparked heated debate. Co-founder Marnus van Heerden explains the thinking behind the idea.Read More
Are certain jobs dying out with the digital age?
With a rise in technological developments, machines are able to replace human beings - which could spell the end of certain industries.Read More
Vodacom plans pilot with Eskom to source green power from IPPs
It's hoped a successful pilot scheme will pave the way for other corporates to follow suit and add more energy to the national grid.Read More
Who is Gauteng's best umqombothi brewer?
Itumeleng Motsoeneng, a mother of five from Tsakane Ekhuruleni, was Crowned Gauteng’s best Umqombothi Brewer 2022 in the third Annual Umqombothi Brewing Competition at the Leano Restaurant in Braamfontein.Read More
Oral hygiene: how to keep your breath fresh
Bad breath is something that most people will experience at some point, but when it becomes a chronic issue, it can become a real problem.Read More
Thuso Mbedu: I'm picky with my roles and 'The Woman King' is right up my alley
Bongani Bingwa spoke to international actor Thuso Mbedu, who plays Nawi, one of the warriors in the exciting new film, 'The Woman King'.Read More
WATCH: Groom plays Uefa Champions League theme song at his wedding
A video went viral when a groom played the Uefa Champions League theme song at his wedding.Read More
Smoking and the 'vaping scourge' - what the new tobacco Bill hopes to achieve
The National Council Against Smoking's Dr Sharon Nyatsanza spoke to Pippa Hudson about what the new tobacco Bill will mean for smokers and how it will protect non-smokers.Read More
[WATCH] Derek Watts shows his 'lite' side (+ dance moves) - SA is loving it!
Carte Blanche's Derek Watts plays up his serious persona to hilarious effect in a Castle campaign, even busting out some dance moves to show he can 'Liten Up'.Read More
'Children of Sugarcane': Using fiction to bring a dark era in SA history to life
Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee reviews the book inspired by the story of Joanne Joseph's great-grandmother, who came to the colony of Natal to work as an indentured labourer on a sugarcane farm.Read More