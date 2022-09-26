Family matters: How can you practice socially conscious parenting?





Clement Manyathela spoke to family therapist and parent coach Ayanda Tetyana about socially conscious parenting and raising understanding children.

Raising socially conscious children can help them be more empathetic and confident in themselves .

This style of parenting comes with constantly communicating with your child and seeing the world from different perspectives.

Picture: seventyfour74/123rf

When you are raising children, you want them to be the best people they can be and give them their best chance in the world, and this can involve mindful and socially conscious approach to parenting.

Socially conscious parenting involves educating your children involves raising your children with an understanding of social justice issues and helping them become empathetic, understanding and confident in who they are and their identity.

According to Tetyana, when you are raising socially conscious children you need to have constant communication with your child about the world and social constructs and make an effort to understand the world from their perspective.

She also said that part of her parenting has involved making sure her children always had toys or books or media that represent them.

She said that a part of this is, so her children never feel insecure about the way they look the way she often did when she was growing up.

For me, it was really reflecting on my own challenges with my hair, with my dark skin and wanting [my daughter] to never have to feel like she has to ever whiten her skin or like she needs to relax her hair. Ayanda Tetyana, family therapist and parent coach

Tetyana also said when you raise socially conscious children you are not only helping them have a comfortable home life but also preparing them for the adult world to be the best they can in society.

