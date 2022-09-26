Trevor Noah is coming home, get ready to laugh till your belly hurts





JOHANNESBURG - There is nothing better than the stomach ache you get from laughing, and Trevor Noah brings that to Mzansi.

The comedian announced on Monday that he has teamed up with Savanna Premium Cider for the Trevor Noah Live in South Africa tour, which will take place between August and September 2023.

South Africa!! I’ve teamed up with @SavannaCider for 12 shows from 31 AUG – 15 SEP 2023. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 9am local, and you can find them at https://t.co/L7bDKHCHyQ - Can't wait to come home!! 🇿🇦 #SiyavannaSA @entertain_afric pic.twitter.com/LpytJmk4F0 — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) September 26, 2022

His fans went wild with excitement after the announcement.

I know he's gonna come with a bang! I can't wait#TrevorNoahLiveInSA#SiyavannaSA — Pearly Pops ♈️🔥 (@pearlz_mn) September 26, 2022

Omg!! The Son of Patricia is coming back to Southy?!! I am uncontrollably excited 😩🙌🏻💃🏼



Where can I sell my eggs? 🥹👉🏼👈🏼 I need cash to purchase tickets.. I'll do anything to put this money together 🤞🏻#TrevorNoahLiveInSA #SiyavannaSA pic.twitter.com/wAUa8svnYb — Pearly Pops ♈️🔥 (@pearlz_mn) September 26, 2022

😂 😂 😂 I trust you to make us laugh on current affairs 👊🏿will definitely budget for this #TrevorNoahLiveInSA show #SiyavannaSA pic.twitter.com/cZ6LLHgtWy — Moremi (@Modise__ZA) September 26, 2022

Can we all stand up and clap for our South-African-American,the son of Patricia is coming home! Never been this excited. Definitely buying the ticket.🥳#TrevorNoahLiveinSA #SiyavannaSA — N D O N E N H L E 💭 (@NdoniMathenjwa_) September 26, 2022

The son of Patricia returns yes you heard right lol let me go stand at the robots and help people with getting taxi's to their destinations so I can get R2 rands or more lol I need to buy this ticket ain't missing it for the world #TrevorNoahLiveinSA #SiyavannaSA — sandz (@Nobuhlegumede27) September 26, 2022

Say what? The son of Patricia is coming home🥳🥳. Hhayi guys ngicela sishayele i @SavannaCider izandla👏👏 these people know how to make us happy. Need to come up with a plan for the ticket coz mina ill be phakathi inside. #TrevorNoahLiveinSA #SiyavannaSA — Mbaliyethu Sithole (@MbaliyethuS) September 26, 2022

#TrevorNoahLiveInSA he understand our level of sense of humor so he'll never miss #SiyavannaSA — Moremi (@Modise__ZA) September 26, 2022

The Son of the Soil. The laughs here 🤣 are guaranteed. Also Savanna did the most here with hosting this . Great choice - I'm so excited for this 😆 #SiyavannaSA #TrevorNoahLiveinSA — Pontsho Malatji (@pontsho_mp) September 26, 2022

The champ is back with more fire, we all know he is excellent eish i can’t wait to see him live #TrevorNoahLiveinSA #SiyavannaSA — Khule Malandela (@KhuleMalandela) September 26, 2022

In a press statement, Eugene Lenford, marketing manager at Savanna Cider, said: "Bringing Trevor back to his community demonstrates our commitment to the industry and community. Siyavanna South Africa, we see you."

Currently, he hosts The Daily Show on Comedy Central, an American satirical news programme. He has won several awards, including a Primetime Emmy.

Tickets for Savanna Presents Trevor Noah Live in South Africa go on sale from 09:00 on Tuesday, 27 September 2022.

This article first appeared on EWN : Trevor Noah is coming home, get ready to laugh till your belly hurts