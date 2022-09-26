Capitec launches cellular service with data that never expires
JOHANNESBURG - It has been reported a new player is entering the cellular space in South Africa, with data that never expires.
According to MyBroadband, Capitec is launching Capitec Connect in partnership with Cell C and will offer data at R4.50 for 100 Megabytes and R45 for a gigabyte to last indefinitely provided the SIM card is used every six months.
Capitec Connect SIM cards are available to Capitec clients for a once-off rate of R5 per SIM and they can link as many as five SIM cards to their profile.
Capitec SIM users can use the Capitec app to top up data, SMSes and airtime and the rates are 25c per SMS and 90c per minute for calls.
In addition to this, there is a flat rate for all services regardless of the quantity the client is purchasing.
After activating the SIM card users can dial 1203279# to purchase airtime, minutes, data and SMSs.
This article first appeared on EWN : Capitec launches cellular service with data that never expires
More from Local
KZN ANC wants female treasurer-general as it backs Mkhize for ANC president
The party held a press briefing to brief the media on its backing of former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize for the position of president and former ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile for deputy president.Read More
Does South Africa need more political parties?
SA is a diverse society and by virtue of it being a diverse society, it rejects the idea of a dominant party system as is currently the case, says a political analyst.Read More
Joburg Ballet presents a classic on stage - 'Cinderella'
This Spring, the Joburg Ballet welcomes the season with this classic stage performance from 30 September to 09 Oct 2022.Read More
Ideas to finance higher education in Africa? Experts weigh in
South Africa is facing a deepening student financial crisis and experts weigh in on solutions to the problem.Read More
Aging infrastructure causing water pipe bursts - Joburg Water
Ray White speaks to Etienne Hugo, Johannesburg Water operations general manager.Read More
Higher interest rates likely to affect commercial property market
Rising interest rates are likely to dampen demand for commercial propertyRead More
Comedian Eugene Khoza makes comeback after a four year hiatus
Well-known comedian Eugene Khoza makes a comeback on the local comedy circuit with a one-man show in November.Read More
Contraception should be a couple's responsibility, not just 1 partner's - expert
"When you do have these choices and make these choices, you have to have a conversation. It's important to talk to each other and to know you both bear the responsibility of the choices you make."Read More
YoungstaCPT embraces his coloured heritage by being a voice for this generation
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Cape Town born rap artist, YoungstaCPT.Read More