Rand drops to 2020 lows as currency is battered amid global financial melt down
-
The Rand crashed through R18 to the U.S Dollar on Monday morning
-
Markets and currencies have been affected by last week’s move by central banks to increase rates
-
The British Pound also crashed to a record low against the U.S Dollar
The South African Rand tanked past R18 to the U.S dollar for the first time since May 2020.
The Rand traded at R18,03 by Monday afternoon.
Panic is never well founded, but there's certainly a lot of reasons to be negative on Sterling.John Cairns, global markets strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
RELATED: UK economy 'not in a healthy place'. Liz Truss will soon be tested
...this is as much dollar strength, as it is sterling weakness.John Cairns, global markets strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
The Rand's slump comes as the British Pound also crashed to a record low against the American dollar.
There's growing fears about the UK government's finances after it unveiled plans to implement its biggest tax cuts in 50 years amid a rapid rise in cost of living and growing inflation.
The UK is suffering inflation, economic contraction and inflation in excess of 10%John Cairns, global markets strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
RELATED: "Reserve Bank trying to 'crowd' rate hikes into this year to avoid more later"
One way traffic...the dollar gets stronger and everything wilts before the amazingly strong dollar. There's just no way of getting away from that for the Sterling, Euro and the Rand.John Cairns, global markets strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Last week, The South African Reserve Bank also announced an increase of 75 basis points in the repo rate, to 6.25%
The 0.75% hike was widely expected, bringing the prime lending rate to 9.75%.
The Feds continues to hike rates, the U.S economy is still strong and potentially we're moving into more negative environment.John Cairns, global markets strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Rand drops to 2020 lows as currency is battered amid global financial melt down
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/johan10/johan101910/johan10191000094/133451442-old-south-african-rand-in-the-black-wallet.jpg https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/south_africa_rand.html
More from Business
'Since forever, I've always been a saver and an investor' - Rachel Kolisi
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Rachel Kolisi, co-founder of the Kolisi Foundation.Read More
DStv Glass: MultiChoice plans to launch its own 4K flat screen smart-TV
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
SA farmers & agri-sector need help as it battles drastic rise in operating costs
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Wandile Sihlobo, agricultural economist at Agricultural Business Chamber.Read More
What are the economic implications of Europe's financial markets selloff?
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Dr Goolam Ballim, chief economist at Standard Bank.Read More
Europe's markets are in a tailspin: What this means for the global economy
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Philip Saunders, co-head of multi-asset growth at Ninety One.Read More
Are you protected financially if you cohabit?
The law might be changing soon but people who cohabit should still protect themselves financially by drawing up a will.Read More
'IPPs will only benefit wealthy and middle class' - analyst
Wasanga Mehana is joined by Dr Ebrahim Harvey, political writer and commentator to talk about how lower-income working class will suffer under the rise of independent power producers (IPPs).Read More
Higher interest rates likely to affect commercial property market
Rising interest rates are likely to dampen demand for commercial propertyRead More
Hunger is coming if load shedding persists or gets worse – Agri SA
As crops fail due to load shedding, expect many hungry (read "angry") mouths in South Africa.Read More