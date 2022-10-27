'Individuation' - personal journey to finding your authentic self
Jiyane says 'Individuation' can be described as a psychological process of understanding oneself more deeply.
Often human beings have the ability to transcend the mundane life and blossom into the full realisation of being their true and authentic selves, says Jiyane.
Individuation is the process of achieving a sense of identity separate from others, Jiyane added.
It is a deeply personal thing and a lived experience. You will know it by your experience of it.Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist
Jiyane highlights that the call to individuate is contrary to what society propels us to do.
It is the call within one to leave the hurt and the hurt mentality to find, follow and realise your own true path and purpose.Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist
Jiyane emphasises that the individuation process is a long journey that people have to go through at some stage of their lives.
The journey is about going against the grain and being defiant...of everything that society would have told us about us, about who we are, and what we need to do.Khosi Jiyane, clinical psychologist
Jiyane highlights that most of the time society has certain expectations of us. Most of us do exactly what is expected of us because it is often what we have been socialised to do, she adds.
The seed lives within us and it will speak because it is destined to speak.Khosi Jiyane, clinical psychologist
There will always be something that calls us to our true vocation and purpose in life, says Jiyane.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/woman-meditating-in-the-outdoors-2908175/
