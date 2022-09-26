Flat Head Syndrome in babies more prevalent. What causes the syndrome?
Dr Enrico Maraschin spoke to 702's Thabo Shole-Mashao, standing in for Relebogile Mabotja about the syndrome.
Flat Head Syndrome has become more prevalent in babies in recent years. This is according to a paediatrician at Morningside Clinic, Dr Enrico Maraschin who stressed it is important for parents to guard against their newborns developing the condition.
The condition often occurs when a baby spends too much time laying on its head.
Dr Maraschin says the condition can be caused by a number of factors including medical problems leading up to the birth and the positioning of the foetus before birth.
Maraschin explained that it is important to relieve pressure from the back of a baby's head.
Listen to the audio above for more.
