Europe's markets are in a tailspin: What this means for the global economy
-
The Rand traded at R18 to the U.S dollar, its lowest since May 2020
-
The British Pound also crashed to a record low against the greenback
-
The UK and Europe are experiencing growing inflation and a rise in cost of living
The British Pound slumped to a record low against the U.S Dollar, sending European markets into a tailspin.
Sterling traded close to $1.03 early on Monday.
The previous record low for the British pound against the US dollar was $1.05 in 1985.
Economists have predicted the country's central bank may raise rates in a bid to ease off high inflation.
In September, the Bank of England lifted interest rates by half a percentage point to 2.25%, the seventh hike in a row which took rates to its highest for 14 years.
This is radical stuff, at a time when the UK depends on international savings. At a time when individuals and institutions are tending to want to stay at home to de-risk.Philip Saunders, co-head of multi-asset growth at Ninety One
Until relatively recently, Sterling has been weak, but it's been pretty much in line with the weakness of other European currencies against the incredibly all powerful dollar.Philip Saunders, co-head of multi-asset growth at Ninety One
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Europe's markets are in a tailspin: What this means for the global economy
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_142009602_map-of-united-kingdom-recession-economic-crisis-creative-concept-with-economic-crash-arrow-vector-il.html?vti=nwmbnlsm5v7cqo1j7n-1-12
