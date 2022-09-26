Tips to manage your debt with the help of a counsellor
Thabo Mdluli spoke to chairperson of the National Debt Counsellors’ Association Benay Sager about finding a debt counsellor to help manage your debts.
-
If you are spending more than 30% of your salary on debt repayments a counsellor could help you.
-
It is important to ensure that your debt counsellor is registered and be wary of those trying to exploit anyone in a vulnerable position.
According to Benay Sager a debt counsellor can help you to restructure your debt repayment in order to make it more affordable by negotiating with financial institutions and others to find the best rates.
Sager said that if a significant portion of your salary is going towards debt repayments, then counselling may be the answer.
If you are using more than 30% of your take home pay towards your debt then you should probably talk to someone and see if debt counselling is for you.Benay Sager, chairperson of the National Debt Counsellors’ Association
While it can come with benefits to using a debt counsellor there is also a risk of someone misleading you about their credentials and Sager said you should always do a background check to ensure your counsellor is registered.
If ever a debt counsellor asks you directly to make payments into their bank accounts and not to the NDCAs bank account it should really raise red flags in the eyes of the consumer.Benay Sager, chairperson of the National Debt Counsellors’ Association
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_33804715_worried-young-african-american-couple-looking-through-bills-online.html?term=debt%2Bblack&vti=lj51dwle6urrcs53ho-1-14
