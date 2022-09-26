What are the economic implications of Europe's financial markets selloff?
The Rand crashed through R18 to the dollar amid a global market crisis
Global markets in Europe and Asia took a knock
The JSE's All-Share Index lost almost 5%
The Nasdaq, S&P 500 and European Futures also lost value last week
Global markets have taken a knock amid concerns over the stability of the U.K government's finances.
The British pound plummeted to a new low against the U.S dollar, with economists speculating that the Bank of England will hike interest rates once more as it looks to stave off rising inflation.
This has in-turn chased off investors to the US dollar instead.
The effects have also been felt in South Africa, where JSE-listed mining shares lost some of its value, while the All-Share Index also lost close to 5% last week.
In the embers of the mayhem, sprout the next upswing...asset managers are already beginning to wonder whether British asset prices for example are sufficiently compelling at this stage.Dr Goolam Ballim, chief economist at Standard Bank
Of course, as they lose value, there-in lies the opportunity.Dr Goolam Ballim, chief economist at Standard Bank
The general burliness of the dollar has caused the Rand to weaken in a more generalised way...and of course it troubled the Reserve Bank after having just raised rates by 75 basis points.Dr Goolam Ballim, chief economist at Standard Bank
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What are the economic implications of Europe's financial markets selloff?
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/blue-and-yellow-graph-on-stock-market-monitor-159888/
