'Since forever, I've always been a saver and an investor' - Rachel Kolisi
-
Rachel Kolisi is the co-founder of the Kolisi Foundation
-
She's the wife of Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi
-
Kolisi says she's always had healthy financial habits and a serial saver
Rachel Kolisi is the co-founder of The Kolisi Foundation which was established in March 2020 with a vision to change the narrative of inequality for people in vulnerable and under-resourced communities in South Africa.
Rachel is the wife of Siya Kolisi, captain of the South African national rugby team.
The Kolisi Foundation seeks to support people living in under-resourced communities in South Africa, by providing resources, facilitating capacity-building and horizontal learning exchanges, and mobilising and advocating for systemic change.
Through the foundation, she hopes to make life a lot easier for people from all walks of life, something, she and her husband may not have experienced while growing up.
Growing up with a strict budget and finances in her home, she says it's something she wants to instill in her family.
I worked six jobs at one time, just to the pay the bills. Sometimes I think about my kids...that's not going to be their reality. But I want that to be their reality.Rachel Kolisi, co-founder of the Kolisi Foundation
Finances were very much a discussion in our house all the time. My dad was very good at teaching us that you work for your money.Rachel Kolisi, co-founder of the Kolisi Foundation
Since forever, I've always been a saver and an investor.Rachel Kolisi, co-founder of the Kolisi Foundation
I'm always happy to go down to the bottom and hustle if I have to.Rachel Kolisi, co-founder of the Kolisi Foundation
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Since forever, I've always been a saver and an investor' - Rachel Kolisi
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CE9G-GaJBvD/
