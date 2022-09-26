Streaming issues? Report here
'Since forever, I've always been a saver and an investor' - Rachel Kolisi

26 September 2022 8:37 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Siya Kolisi
Rachel Kolisi
Kolisi Foundation
Other People's Money

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Rachel Kolisi, co-founder of the Kolisi Foundation.

  • Rachel Kolisi is the co-founder of the Kolisi Foundation

  • She's the wife of Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi

  • Kolisi says she's always had healthy financial habits and a serial saver

Siya and Rachel Kolisi on the red carpet of the Laureus World Sports Awards 2020 in Berlin, Germany on 17 February 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Siya and Rachel Kolisi on the red carpet of the Laureus World Sports Awards 2020 in Berlin, Germany on 17 February 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Rachel Kolisi is the co-founder of The Kolisi Foundation which was established in March 2020 with a vision to change the narrative of inequality for people in vulnerable and under-resourced communities in South Africa.

Rachel is the wife of Siya Kolisi, captain of the South African national rugby team.

The Kolisi Foundation seeks to support people living in under-resourced communities in South Africa, by providing resources, facilitating capacity-building and horizontal learning exchanges, and mobilising and advocating for systemic change.

Through the foundation, she hopes to make life a lot easier for people from all walks of life, something, she and her husband may not have experienced while growing up.

Growing up with a strict budget and finances in her home, she says it's something she wants to instill in her family.

I worked six jobs at one time, just to the pay the bills. Sometimes I think about my kids...that's not going to be their reality. But I want that to be their reality.

Rachel Kolisi, co-founder of the Kolisi Foundation

Finances were very much a discussion in our house all the time. My dad was very good at teaching us that you work for your money.

Rachel Kolisi, co-founder of the Kolisi Foundation

Since forever, I've always been a saver and an investor.

Rachel Kolisi, co-founder of the Kolisi Foundation

I'm always happy to go down to the bottom and hustle if I have to.

Rachel Kolisi, co-founder of the Kolisi Foundation

Listen to the interview for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Since forever, I've always been a saver and an investor' - Rachel Kolisi




