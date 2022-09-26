Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
World of work: Cashing out retirement package when changing jobs
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Ken Swettenham - Financial Advisor
Today at 11:35
Health and wellness: The use of perfumes and fragrances
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Lebogang Masekela - Wellness Coach
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Remgro Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Williams - CFO of Remgro
Today at 18:50
Vodacom: Ciao Eskom, it's been real. Vodacom to pilot buying all its power from independent producers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shameel Joosub - Group CEO at Vodacom
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Brendan Seery - Orchids and Onions Editor at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
jacques nel - Head of Africa Macro Oxford Economics Africa
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Does South Africa need more political parties? SA is a diverse society and by virtue of it being a diverse society, it rejects the idea of a dominant party system as is currentl... 26 September 2022 7:13 PM
Joburg Ballet presents a classic on stage - 'Cinderella' This Spring, the Joburg Ballet welcomes the season with this classic stage performance from 30 September to 09 Oct 2022. 26 September 2022 4:37 PM
Ideas to finance higher education in Africa? Experts weigh in South Africa is facing a deepening student financial crisis and experts weigh in on solutions to the problem. 26 September 2022 2:04 PM
View all Local
Mini debate on Phala Phala probe expected in Parliament on Tuesday On Tuesday a mini debate will be held on whether to establish an ad hoc committee to probe what transpired on the president's farm... 26 September 2022 6:24 PM
The Midday Report Express: Nomzamo Tavern suspects appear in court Delivered to you every afternoon. 26 September 2022 2:38 PM
'We have to bring the power to the people': Maimane has his eye on 2024 polls Ray White speaks to Mmusi Maimane about the launch of Build One SA (BOSA), his new political party. 26 September 2022 8:50 AM
View all Politics
'Since forever, I've always been a saver and an investor' - Rachel Kolisi Bruce Whitfield speaks to Rachel Kolisi, co-founder of the Kolisi Foundation. 26 September 2022 8:37 PM
DStv Glass: MultiChoice plans to launch its own 4K flat screen smart-TV Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios. 26 September 2022 8:04 PM
SA farmers & agri-sector need help as it battles drastic rise in operating costs Bruce Whitfield speaks to Wandile Sihlobo, agricultural economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 26 September 2022 7:12 PM
View all Business
How blue light exposure from devices accelerates aging Wasanga Mehana is joined by health and wellness expert, Vanessa Ascencao, to talk about a new study that indicates that excessive... 27 September 2022 9:11 AM
Tips to manage your debt with the help of a counsellor If you have struggled with managing your debt you may have opted to use a debt councilor to advise you on how to move forward. 26 September 2022 5:01 PM
Flat Head Syndrome in babies more prevalent. What causes the syndrome? The condition can be caused by medical problems leading up to the birth and the positioning of the fetus before birth. 26 September 2022 4:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 2:08 PM
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 26 September 2022 10:09 AM
Boks win on Heritage Day but fall short of lifting Rugby Championship trophy Even if the world champions did not lift the Rugby Championship title, Captain Siya Kolisi showed gratitude to the supporters acro... 24 September 2022 9:07 PM
View all Sport
Comedian Eugene Khoza makes comeback after a four year hiatus Well-known comedian Eugene Khoza makes a comeback on the local comedy circuit with a one-man show in November. 25 September 2022 5:32 PM
[WATCH] John Legend performs live with Mthandazo Gatya after viral TikTok duet Gatya shot to fame after his now viral rendition of John Legend's _Nervous_, that not only got South Africans' attention, but that... 24 September 2022 9:45 AM
WATCH: Fed up wife packs husband's lunch in Rama tub, juice in All Gold bottle A husband learns the hard way to never mess with his wife's Tupperware. 23 September 2022 9:23 AM
View all Entertainment
Panicked Russians fleeing slaughter in Ukraine prompt border stampede Men and boys from across Russia, those who can afford to, are in a hurry to flee being conscripted into the army. 23 September 2022 11:52 AM
Do royal families still have a role to play in the modern world? The British royal family has been in the spotlight following Queen Elizabeth II's passing, but what relevance do monarchs have glo... 21 September 2022 3:21 PM
WATCH: Guinness World Records' 2023 edition's wildest stories Some of the most iconic Guinness World Records stories include the tallest people, dog, the longest fingernails and the world's ta... 21 September 2022 11:56 AM
View all World
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Oh! (Step)children of the empire, this grief is not yours Busani Ngcaweni dedicates a poem to the step-children of the British empire - those who were colonised and brutalised. 9 September 2022 8:55 AM
View all Africa
MONDE NDLOVU: A heritage of black thought Black thought is a key element in heritage that must be elevated to its rightful place, writes Monde Ndlovu. 24 September 2022 10:56 AM
Geyser problems and warranties: What you need to know to avoid paying more Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of consumers who've found out the hard way how warranties work if a geyser bursts or leaks -... 22 September 2022 8:27 PM
Will slow but steady corruption arrests make crooks think twice? The wheels of justice grind on at a snail’s pace. But at least they are grinding. 22 September 2022 1:19 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Does South Africa need more political parties?

26 September 2022 7:13 PM
by Sithakazelo Dlamini
Tags:
Mmusi Maimane
coalition politics

SA is a diverse society and by virtue of it being a diverse society, it rejects the idea of a dominant party system as is currently the case, says a political analyst.

At least one political analyst has attributed the recent collapse of some of the multiparty coalition governments to the voters rejecting the coalitions when they feel like the dominant party is not delivering.

The question of whether or not the country needs more political parties have been thrust into the stoplight following an announcement by former Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane his new political party called Build One SA (BOSA).

Speaking to Thabo Mdhluli, political analyst Ongama Mtimka explained that the country has stayed true to its identity.

South Africa is a diverse society and by virtue of it being a diverse society, it is busy rejecting the idea of a dominant party system.

Ongama Mtimka, political analyst

Listen to the audio above for more.




26 September 2022 7:13 PM
by Sithakazelo Dlamini
Tags:
Mmusi Maimane
coalition politics

More from Local

Former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize addressed a virtual meeting on 4 August 2020. Picture: @DrZweliMkhize/Twitter

KZN ANC wants female treasurer-general as it backs Mkhize for ANC president

27 September 2022 9:52 AM

The party held a press briefing to brief the media on its backing of former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize for the position of president and former ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile for deputy president.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This Spring, the Joburg Ballet welcomes the season with a classic stage performance of 'Cinderella' at the Joburg Theatre on 30 September to 09 Oct 2022. Credit: Joburg Ballet

Joburg Ballet presents a classic on stage - 'Cinderella'

26 September 2022 4:37 PM

This Spring, the Joburg Ballet welcomes the season with this classic stage performance from 30 September to 09 Oct 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Students rally supporters in lecture halls at Wits University during the 2015 Fees Must Fall protests. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.

Ideas to finance higher education in Africa? Experts weigh in

26 September 2022 2:04 PM

South Africa is facing a deepening student financial crisis and experts weigh in on solutions to the problem.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Supplied

Capitec launches cellular service with data that never expires

26 September 2022 1:35 PM

Capitec in partnership with Cell C will offer a flat rate for all services regardless of quantity purchased provided the SIM is used every 6 months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg Water technicians work to repair a burst pipe at William Nicol Drive and Witkoppen Road on 24 September 2022. Picture: @JHBWater/Twitter

Aging infrastructure causing water pipe bursts - Joburg Water

26 September 2022 8:41 AM

Ray White speaks to Etienne Hugo, Johannesburg Water operations general manager.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © melpomen/123rf.com

Higher interest rates likely to affect commercial property market

26 September 2022 7:42 AM

Rising interest rates are likely to dampen demand for commercial property

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Comedian Eugene Khoza makes comeback after a four year hiatus

25 September 2022 5:32 PM

Well-known comedian Eugene Khoza makes a comeback on the local comedy circuit with a one-man show in November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

Contraception should be a couple's responsibility, not just 1 partner's - expert

25 September 2022 3:10 PM

"When you do have these choices and make these choices, you have to have a conversation. It's important to talk to each other and to know you both bear the responsibility of the choices you make."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

YoungstaCPT. Picture: Supplied

YoungstaCPT embraces his coloured heritage by being a voice for this generation

24 September 2022 7:06 PM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Cape Town born rap artist, YoungstaCPT.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Mmusi Maimane launching BuildOneSouthAfrica, Bosa, posted on twitter @BuildOneSA

'Let us build a better SA together' - Mmusi Maimane launches new political party

24 September 2022 3:38 PM

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane launched Build One SA (Bosa) in Soweto on Saturday, to contest the 2024 general election.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize addressed a virtual meeting on 4 August 2020. Picture: @DrZweliMkhize/Twitter

KZN ANC wants female treasurer-general as it backs Mkhize for ANC president

27 September 2022 9:52 AM

The party held a press briefing to brief the media on its backing of former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize for the position of president and former ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile for deputy president.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African National Congress (ANC) national chairperson Gwede Mantashe (centre) is confronted by delegates at Cosatu's 14th national congress in Midrand on 26 September 2022. Picture: Eyewitness News

Mantashe jeers at Cosatu conference a sign of workers' frustrations - Expert

27 September 2022 8:51 AM

Gwede Mantashe was due to deliver a message of support but was booed off the stage following the opening address at the 14th Cosatu on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa at at the opening of the sixth ANC policy conference on Friday, 29 July 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Mini debate on Phala Phala probe expected in Parliament on Tuesday

26 September 2022 6:24 PM

On Tuesday a mini debate will be held on whether to establish an ad hoc committee to probe what transpired on the president's farm in 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police are at the scene in Nomzamo Park, Soweto where mass shooting took place in the early hours of this morning. 15 people have after unknown gunmen opened fire on patrons inside the Emazulwini tavern. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/EWN.

The Midday Report Express: Nomzamo Tavern suspects appear in court

26 September 2022 2:38 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Mmusi Maimane launching BuildOneSouthAfrica, Bosa, posted on twitter @BuildOneSA

'We have to bring the power to the people': Maimane has his eye on 2024 polls

26 September 2022 8:50 AM

Ray White speaks to Mmusi Maimane about the launch of Build One SA (BOSA), his new political party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Mmusi Maimane launching BuildOneSouthAfrica, Bosa, posted on twitter @BuildOneSA

'Let us build a better SA together' - Mmusi Maimane launches new political party

24 September 2022 3:38 PM

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane launched Build One SA (Bosa) in Soweto on Saturday, to contest the 2024 general election.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule, the suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general, speaks ahead of former President Jacob Zuma’s address following the postponement of his corruption trial outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, on 26 May 2021.Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP

The Midday Report Express: Magashule case postponed but he wants it to go ahead

23 September 2022 4:15 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Patient on renal replacement therapy @ saengsuriya13/123rf.com

Denosa: Load shedding puts patients at risk and hospitals should be exempt

23 September 2022 10:57 AM

Generators in hospitals are being poorly maintained and diesel costs are running into millions, says Denosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trade unionist Zwelinzima Vavi addressing anti-minimum wage protesters in Cape Town. Image: @Numsa_Media/Twitter

Rate hike: 'Ordinary South Africans cannot afford another blow of this kind'

22 September 2022 10:27 PM

Using interest rates as a tool for targeting inflation sabotages the economy further in the context of low growth, says the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: Shoulda, woulda, coulda Cyril, just do something!

22 September 2022 6:00 AM

The energy crisis needs action writes Mandy Wiener, and it’s simply no longer enough for the President to deliver platitudes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

KZN ANC wants female treasurer-general as it backs Mkhize for ANC president

Politics Local

Mantashe jeers at Cosatu conference a sign of workers' frustrations - Expert

Politics

Capitec launches cellular service with data that never expires

Local

EWN Highlights

WC communities reeling after child murders

27 September 2022 9:49 AM

Shark attacks globally are rare, says expert

27 September 2022 9:43 AM

Gqeberha boy mauled to death by his family's pit bulls

27 September 2022 9:39 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA