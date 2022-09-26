Does South Africa need more political parties?





At least one political analyst has attributed the recent collapse of some of the multiparty coalition governments to the voters rejecting the coalitions when they feel like the dominant party is not delivering.

The question of whether or not the country needs more political parties have been thrust into the stoplight following an announcement by former Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane his new political party called Build One SA (BOSA).

Speaking to Thabo Mdhluli, political analyst Ongama Mtimka explained that the country has stayed true to its identity.

South Africa is a diverse society and by virtue of it being a diverse society, it is busy rejecting the idea of a dominant party system. Ongama Mtimka, political analyst

