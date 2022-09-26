Does South Africa need more political parties?
At least one political analyst has attributed the recent collapse of some of the multiparty coalition governments to the voters rejecting the coalitions when they feel like the dominant party is not delivering.
The question of whether or not the country needs more political parties have been thrust into the stoplight following an announcement by former Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane his new political party called Build One SA (BOSA).
Speaking to Thabo Mdhluli, political analyst Ongama Mtimka explained that the country has stayed true to its identity.
South Africa is a diverse society and by virtue of it being a diverse society, it is busy rejecting the idea of a dominant party system.Ongama Mtimka, political analyst
Listen to the audio above for more.
More from Local
KZN ANC wants female treasurer-general as it backs Mkhize for ANC president
The party held a press briefing to brief the media on its backing of former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize for the position of president and former ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile for deputy president.Read More
Joburg Ballet presents a classic on stage - 'Cinderella'
This Spring, the Joburg Ballet welcomes the season with this classic stage performance from 30 September to 09 Oct 2022.Read More
Ideas to finance higher education in Africa? Experts weigh in
South Africa is facing a deepening student financial crisis and experts weigh in on solutions to the problem.Read More
Capitec launches cellular service with data that never expires
Capitec in partnership with Cell C will offer a flat rate for all services regardless of quantity purchased provided the SIM is used every 6 months.Read More
Aging infrastructure causing water pipe bursts - Joburg Water
Ray White speaks to Etienne Hugo, Johannesburg Water operations general manager.Read More
Higher interest rates likely to affect commercial property market
Rising interest rates are likely to dampen demand for commercial propertyRead More
Comedian Eugene Khoza makes comeback after a four year hiatus
Well-known comedian Eugene Khoza makes a comeback on the local comedy circuit with a one-man show in November.Read More
Contraception should be a couple's responsibility, not just 1 partner's - expert
"When you do have these choices and make these choices, you have to have a conversation. It's important to talk to each other and to know you both bear the responsibility of the choices you make."Read More
YoungstaCPT embraces his coloured heritage by being a voice for this generation
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Cape Town born rap artist, YoungstaCPT.Read More
More from Politics
KZN ANC wants female treasurer-general as it backs Mkhize for ANC president
The party held a press briefing to brief the media on its backing of former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize for the position of president and former ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile for deputy president.Read More
Mantashe jeers at Cosatu conference a sign of workers' frustrations - Expert
Gwede Mantashe was due to deliver a message of support but was booed off the stage following the opening address at the 14th Cosatu on Monday.Read More
Mini debate on Phala Phala probe expected in Parliament on Tuesday
On Tuesday a mini debate will be held on whether to establish an ad hoc committee to probe what transpired on the president's farm in 2020.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Nomzamo Tavern suspects appear in court
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
'We have to bring the power to the people': Maimane has his eye on 2024 polls
Ray White speaks to Mmusi Maimane about the launch of Build One SA (BOSA), his new political party.Read More
'Let us build a better SA together' - Mmusi Maimane launches new political party
Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane launched Build One SA (Bosa) in Soweto on Saturday, to contest the 2024 general election.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Magashule case postponed but he wants it to go ahead
Delivered to you every afternoonRead More
Denosa: Load shedding puts patients at risk and hospitals should be exempt
Generators in hospitals are being poorly maintained and diesel costs are running into millions, says Denosa.Read More
Rate hike: 'Ordinary South Africans cannot afford another blow of this kind'
Using interest rates as a tool for targeting inflation sabotages the economy further in the context of low growth, says the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).Read More