Mantashe jeers at Cosatu conference a sign of workers' frustrations - Expert





Bongani Bingwa spoke to Dr Sthembiso Bhengu, director at the Chris Hani Institute.

Dr Sthembile Bhengu is of the view that the booing of the African National Congress (ANC) chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, was a sign of frustrations from the workers.

Bhengu said that it was time the federation union set out priorities on policies that address working conditions for the workers.

The ruling party's chairperson was met with frustrations from the workers following the opening address by the union's president, Zingiswa Losi.

He added that the impasse from Monday will also influence the outcome of the alliance between Cosatu and the ANC.

The booing is the bubbling frustrations of workers to the ANC, which the union supported, elected and adding that they forget the workers. Dr Sthembiso Bhengu, Director - Chris Hani Institute

Bhengu also emphasised that workers are frustrated by their union's representatives who are in government positions and not doing much to address their grievances.

The issue of unity of all of these workers and trade unions is one of the main key important tasks they need to address and fight the challenges facing workers today. Dr Sthembiso Bhengu, Director - Chris Hani Institute

The trade union is expected to resume its agenda on Tuesday after it was halted by the booing of Mantashe.

The workers also felt let down by the government on its promise on the 2018 public sector wage deal.

Scroll above to listen to the full interview.