How to prevent fires at your home and business during load shedding





Bongani Bingwa spoke to Thys Steenkamp about the steps you can take to prevent fires. Steenkamp is an investigator at IGNIS Forensic Fire Investigations and Prevention.

Steenkamp is warning households about the increasing number of fires occurring as a result of long periods of load shedding.

Homeowners are urged to maintain their Distribution Boards to prevent fires during and after load shedding.

If possible, if you are at home, kindly switch off your distribution board and check your board once in three to four months, to prevent fire. Thys Steenkamp, Fire investigator - IGNIS Forensic Fire Investigations and Prevention

Steenkamp says the fire investigating unit investigated blazes at least 16 homes and businesses in August.

Rolling blackouts continue to affect households, businesses, and the struggling economy.

