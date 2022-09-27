The Midday Report Express: Impact of Cosatu members heckling Gwede Mantashe





The Midday Report kicks off Monday with Cosatu's 14th national congress as things go pear-shaped for the African National Congress's Gwede Mantashe. In what would have been considered inconceivable just a few years ago, the ruling party's National Chairperson was booed off the stage by members of a key member of the tripartite alliance.

Delegates at the congress, held in Midrand, Johannesburg, heckled and booed Mantashe as he approached the podium in an attempt to deliver a message of support. Instead, Mantashe faced off against workers frustrated by the high cost of living, low salary increases, poor service delivery, load shedding, and corruption within ANC.

Uveka Rangappa, standing in for Mandy Wiener, linked up with EWN's Nokukhanya Mntambo to find out more, specifically inquiring as to whether Mantashe would get another opportunity to address the delegates.

The leaders of Cosatu are adamant that they want to place the ANC back on the programme because it's a very integral part of the tripartite alliance. [...] But workers are also adamant that it's not the time or the place to allow that. The mood doesn't allow for it. Nokukhanya Mntambo, Reporter - EWN

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

The Ministry of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs hosts the National Local Government Summit.

Tshwane provides clarity with non-payment of staff.

ANC KZN holds media briefing- announces that it has endorsed Zweli Mkhize for party president and Paul Mashatile as deputy.

Former ANC president Jacob Zuma releases a statement stating that says he is available for election as ANC national chair if he is nominated.

Political parties gear up this as national assembly prepares for mini- debate on Phala Phala

Stats SA releases the country's quarterly employment statistics for the second quarter of 2022.

Department of health speaks on on the challenges of load shedding and exemption of health facilities.

Scroll up for full audio.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Impact of Cosatu members heckling Gwede Mantashe