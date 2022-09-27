WATCH: Two men walked in on a woman in unisex fitting room
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
Charlotte Kirby from Cambridge said that two men walked in on her when she was trying to fit new clothes at a clothing store, Primark.
She has warned other women not to go alone in the fitting room.
The video garnered over 1,5 million views on her TikTok account.
