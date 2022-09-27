WATCH: Drew Barrymore criticised for how she eats a pizza





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

The Charlie's Angels star was met with condemnation from social media users for how she ate her pizza.

In the video, Barrymore is seen wearing pants and an oversized t-shirt, scrapping off the toppings, making a salad and eating it in a different manner, which got social media users distraught.

One user jokingly said that they are willing to open a lawsuit on behalf of the pizza.

The video was viewed more than two million times on TikTok.

