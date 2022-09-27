Kubayi is adamant the ANC will be able to say hello at Cosatu's congress
- ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe was heckled at the Cosatu national congress on Monday. - The workers are not happy with the ANC, and earlier this year also booed party president Cyril Ramaphosa off stage. - The ANC is expected to speak at their alliance partner's elective congress on Tuesday.
African National Congress chairperson and one-time labour bigwig, Gwede Mantashe, was shown the door on Monday at the Congress of South African Trade Unions' national congress.
Some delegates told Mantashe to "go to hell". This incident was not the first time that workers have expressed anger towards the leadership of the ANC. In May, workers refused to be addressed by President Cyril Ramahosa after he tried to address them during a May Day rally.
Clement Manyathela spoke to ANC head of economic transformation and national executive council member, Mmamoloko Kubayi, about the ANC's representation at the congress. She said the programme at the conference has been amended and that the ANC would address its alliance partner on Tuesday.
The ANC delegation will be there for the duration of the conference… We will be contributing to engagements and discussions that Cosatu will be having as alliance partners. We did that with the SACP.Mmamoloko Kubayi, ANC NEC member
As adjourned last night, the leadership requested an opportunity for all affiliated leaders to engage with members, so the item was moved to Tuesday so the expectation from us is that the message of the ANC will be shared.Mmamoloko Kubayi, ANC NEC member
She said the federation's issues needed to be heard out.
They wanted us as the ANC to understand that from where they are sitting, they feel very hard-done by, they have issues that they want to raise with us and they believe the ANC has not been paying attention to their concerns as the workers.Mmamoloko Kubayi, ANC NEC member
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
