World of work: What are the risks of cashing out retirement funds early?

The two-pot system will allow people access to one-third of their retirement for emergencies .

Withdrawals would only be able to be made once per year.

While this might seem beneficial, Swettenham warned that it also comes with risks of not having enough money at retirement age as the savings will take time to build up.

He said that even without the ability to draw out pensions, 95% of South Africans already do not have enough money at the time of retirement and this could exacerbate the situation.

Swettenham did note that the rules around these withdrawals have not been finalised and it is likely that the National Treasury will implement a system to prevent frivolous withdrawals.

They are suggesting that people will have to prove that they need the money before they can access their pot. Ken Swettenham, financial advisor

Swettenham does acknowledge the benefits of having emergency access to their funds but he also emphasised that your priority with your retirement funds should be planning for the future.

Do not make a decision today that the older you will regret. Ken Swettenham, financial advisor

The two-pot system should be implemented around March 2024.

