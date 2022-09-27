Employment sees year-on-year increase: Stats SA
JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA says South Africa has seen an increase in employment year-on-year, with 74,000 more jobs recorded in the second quarter of this year.
However, total employment was down by 119,000 on a quarter-on-quarter basis.
Sixteen thousand full-time jobs were also lost quarter-on-quarter
Total gross earnings paid to employees increased by R0,5 billion or 0,1% from R786,8 billion in March 2022 to R787,3 billion in June 2022.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) September 27, 2022
Read more here: https://t.co/G6SmnlZqW8#StatsSA #income pic.twitter.com/mLDhJmasK0
One hundred thousand jobs were lost in community safety in the second quarter of this year, making it the largest driver of the loss in employment, quarter-on-quarter.
Trade, mining and transport were the only industries to gain jobs of about 17,000, 4,000 and 1,000 respectively.
Nineteen thousand full-time jobs in business services were also lost in the second quarter of the year, while 13,000 full-time construction jobs were shed.
Part-time employment also took a knock, with 103,000 jobs lost quarter-on-quarter.
Community services was the driver of that number, with 92,000 jobs shed in the industry.
This article first appeared on EWN : Employment sees year-on-year increase: Stats SA
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/welder-welding-industry-industrial-673559/
More from Business
'Coal lobby and state capture agents delayed renewable energy solutions for SA'
Where would South Africa be now if our renewable energy programme had started when it was meant to?Read More
[WATCH] Derek Watts shows his 'lite' side (+ dance moves) - SA is loving it!
Carte Blanche's Derek Watts plays up his serious persona to hilarious effect in a Castle campaign, even busting out some dance moves to show he can 'Liten Up'.Read More
Tripartite alliance: 'Instead of solving SA crisis, they're busy with theatrics'
ANC Chair Gwede Mantashe walked out of the Cosatu national congress on its second day, after being booed off stage on the opening day. Political analyst Xolani Dube feels it's time to cultivate the 'real leaders' of South Africa.Read More
'Children of Sugarcane': Using fiction to bring a dark era in SA history to life
Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee reviews the book inspired by the story of Joanne Joseph's great-grandmother, who came to the colony of Natal to work as an indentured labourer on a sugarcane farm.Read More
Stage 6 spurs govt to intervene at Eskom - a new board is coming
Will the ANC decide to ditch its deployment committee in this case? 'It's very tempting for politicians to put in people they trust rather than people they know are competent' comments Fin24's Carol Paton.Read More
Kubayi is adamant the ANC will be able to say hello at Cosatu's congress
After Gwede Mantashe was told to 'go to hell' at the Cosatu national congress, the ANC's Mmamoloko Kubayi says the federation agreed to give the ANC space to address its members.Read More
[WATCH] Cosatu members boo ANC chair Gwede Mantashe off stage
Members of the trade union federation Cosatu prevented African National Congress (ANC) national chairperson Gwede Mantashe from addressing the first day of the union’s elective congress.Read More
All hope is gone for many small business owners due to continued load shedding
While the President begs for patience, small businesses are going under one after another.Read More
'Since forever, I've always been a saver and an investor' - Rachel Kolisi
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Rachel Kolisi, co-founder of the Kolisi Foundation.Read More
More from Local
Tumelo Mokobane goes the extra mile for GBV survivors by running from JHB to CT
John Perlman spoke to the founder of the Tumelo Mokobane Foundation, Tumelo Mokabane, about his upcoming attempt to run from Johannesburg to Cape Town in support of gender-based violence (GBV) survivors.Read More
'Coal lobby and state capture agents delayed renewable energy solutions for SA'
Where would South Africa be now if our renewable energy programme had started when it was meant to?Read More
Stage 6 spurs govt to intervene at Eskom - a new board is coming
Will the ANC decide to ditch its deployment committee in this case? 'It's very tempting for politicians to put in people they trust rather than people they know are competent' comments Fin24's Carol Paton.Read More
Woman's witty billboard redesigns helped gain attention of potential employers
Finding work is not easy and people are having to get creative, with one woman designing witty billboards to get herself noticed.Read More
'We go down in full-on hazmat suits' - What it's like diving in human poo
A sewerage diver describes what it is like to work in human poo two floors deep.Read More
How much is too much fragrance?
There are a variety of fragrances to choose from. Some people believe that using perfume or cologne eases stress, improves sleep, and boosts confidence.Read More
WATCH: Drew Barrymore criticised for how she eats a pizza
A video of Charlie's Angels star Drew Barrymore where she is seen scrapping the toppings off her pizza and making a salad as she didn't want to have the bread base has gone viral.Read More
WATCH: Two men walked in on a woman in unisex fitting room
A video of a woman who broke down in tears after revealing that two men walked in on her while she was in the fitting room of a United Kingdom store.Read More
How to prevent fires at your home and business during load shedding
Longer periods of load shedding mean an increased fire risk.Read More
KZN ANC wants female treasurer-general as it backs Mkhize for ANC president
The party held a press briefing to brief the media on its backing of former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize for the position of president and former ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile for deputy president.Read More