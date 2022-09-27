How much is too much fragrance?

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'Coal lobby and state capture agents delayed renewable energy solutions for SA' Where would South Africa be now if our renewable energy programme had started when it was meant to? 27 September 2022 10:18 PM
Woman's witty billboard redesigns helped gain attention of potential employers Finding work is not easy and people are having to get creative, with one woman designing witty billboards to get herself noticed. 27 September 2022 5:06 PM
'We go down in full-on hazmat suits' - What it's like diving in human poo A sewerage diver describes what it is like to work in human poo two floors deep. 27 September 2022 1:53 PM
View all Local
'Coal lobby and state capture agents delayed renewable energy solutions for SA' Where would South Africa be now if our renewable energy programme had started when it was meant to? 27 September 2022 10:18 PM
Tripartite alliance: 'Instead of solving SA crisis, they're busy with theatrics' ANC Chair Gwede Mantashe walked out of the Cosatu national congress on its second day, after being booed off stage on the opening... 27 September 2022 8:28 PM
Stage 6 spurs govt to intervene at Eskom - a new board is coming Will the ANC decide to ditch its deployment committee in this case? 'It's very tempting for politicians to put in people they trus... 27 September 2022 6:49 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Derek Watts shows his 'lite' side (+ dance moves) - SA is loving it! Carte Blanche's Derek Watts plays up his serious persona to hilarious effect in a Castle campaign, even busting out some dance mov... 27 September 2022 8:45 PM
'Children of Sugarcane': Using fiction to bring a dark era in SA history to life Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee reviews the book inspired by the story of Joanne Joseph's great-grandmother, who came to the col... 27 September 2022 7:18 PM
Kubayi is adamant the ANC will be able to say hello at Cosatu's congress After Gwede Mantashe was told to 'go to hell' at the Cosatu national congress, the ANC's Mmamoloko Kubayi says the federation agre... 27 September 2022 12:19 PM
View all Business
Can you claim from your insurance for damages caused by load shedding? With consecutive days of load shedding and the power going on and off, some people may have had their appliances damaged by surges... 27 September 2022 3:32 PM
'We go down in full-on hazmat suits' - What it's like diving in human poo A sewerage diver describes what it is like to work in human poo two floors deep. 27 September 2022 1:53 PM
How much is too much fragrance? There are a variety of fragrances to choose from. Some people believe that using perfume or cologne eases stress, improves sleep,... 27 September 2022 1:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 2:08 PM
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 26 September 2022 10:09 AM
Boks win on Heritage Day but fall short of lifting Rugby Championship trophy Even if the world champions did not lift the Rugby Championship title, Captain Siya Kolisi showed gratitude to the supporters acro... 24 September 2022 9:07 PM
View all Sport
Comedian Eugene Khoza makes comeback after a four year hiatus Well-known comedian Eugene Khoza makes a comeback on the local comedy circuit with a one-man show in November. 25 September 2022 5:32 PM
[WATCH] John Legend performs live with Mthandazo Gatya after viral TikTok duet Gatya shot to fame after his now viral rendition of John Legend's _Nervous_, that not only got South Africans' attention, but that... 24 September 2022 9:45 AM
WATCH: Fed up wife packs husband's lunch in Rama tub, juice in All Gold bottle A husband learns the hard way to never mess with his wife's Tupperware. 23 September 2022 9:23 AM
View all Entertainment
WATCH: Two men walked in on a woman in unisex fitting room A video of a woman who broke down in tears after revealing that two men walked in on her while she was in the fitting room of a Un... 27 September 2022 12:08 PM
Panicked Russians fleeing slaughter in Ukraine prompt border stampede Men and boys from across Russia, those who can afford to, are in a hurry to flee being conscripted into the army. 23 September 2022 11:52 AM
Do royal families still have a role to play in the modern world? The British royal family has been in the spotlight following Queen Elizabeth II's passing, but what relevance do monarchs have glo... 21 September 2022 3:21 PM
View all World
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Oh! (Step)children of the empire, this grief is not yours Busani Ngcaweni dedicates a poem to the step-children of the British empire - those who were colonised and brutalised. 9 September 2022 8:55 AM
View all Africa
MONDE NDLOVU: A heritage of black thought Black thought is a key element in heritage that must be elevated to its rightful place, writes Monde Ndlovu. 24 September 2022 10:56 AM
Geyser problems and warranties: What you need to know to avoid paying more Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of consumers who've found out the hard way how warranties work if a geyser bursts or leaks -... 22 September 2022 8:27 PM
Will slow but steady corruption arrests make crooks think twice? The wheels of justice grind on at a snail’s pace. But at least they are grinding. 22 September 2022 1:19 PM
View all Opinion
How much is too much fragrance?

27 September 2022 1:15 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
perfume
Cologne
fragrance

There are a variety of fragrances to choose from. Some people believe that using perfume or cologne eases stress, improves sleep, and boosts confidence.

Clement Manyathela spoke to holistic health and nutrition practitioner, Dr Lebogang Masekela, about the use of perfumes and fragrances.

Many people tend to buy an expensive range of perfumes or colognes to smell and feel good.

The scent of perfume or cologne is meant to smell nice when sprayed on a person.

However, have you ever asked yourself: How much is too much when spraying yourself in the morning when preparing for work or heading out on a road trip with friends?

Dr Masekela has pointed out that a spray behind your knees or wrist can go a long way in making you smell good.

You can go as far as putting it on behind your knees as well as the wrist and an elbow.

Dr Lebogang Masekela, Holistic health and nutrition practitioner

A person should not be able to smell you before they see you and if you enter the room and already the scent is all over the room, then you have done too much.

Dr Lebogang Masekela, Holistic health and nutrition practitioner

She's added that some people are allergic to too much perfume and cologne.

You can get contact dermatitis which is where you can get an allergic reaction on the skin. You can get rash, redness, burning sensation which is the discomfort on the area you put it on.

Dr Lebogang Masekela, Holistic health and nutrition practitioner

Scroll above to listen to the full interview.




More from Local

Tumelo Mokobane will run from Johannesburg to Cape Town in support of survivors of gender-based violence. Picture: @_mokobane/Twitter

Tumelo Mokobane goes the extra mile for GBV survivors by running from JHB to CT

28 September 2022 5:50 AM

John Perlman spoke to the founder of the Tumelo Mokobane Foundation, Tumelo Mokabane, about his upcoming attempt to run from Johannesburg to Cape Town in support of gender-based violence (GBV) survivors.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Eskom CEO Brian Molefe speaks to Chairman Ben Ngubane before a press conference in Johannesburg on 3 November 2016. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN

'Coal lobby and state capture agents delayed renewable energy solutions for SA'

27 September 2022 10:18 PM

Where would South Africa be now if our renewable energy programme had started when it was meant to?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom Megawatt Park. Picture Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

Stage 6 spurs govt to intervene at Eskom - a new board is coming

27 September 2022 6:49 PM

Will the ANC decide to ditch its deployment committee in this case? 'It's very tempting for politicians to put in people they trust rather than people they know are competent' comments Fin24's Carol Paton.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Shannon Bezuidenhout responded to an advertising campaign with her witty redesigns. Picture: @SBezuidenhout8/twitter

Woman's witty billboard redesigns helped gain attention of potential employers

27 September 2022 5:06 PM

Finding work is not easy and people are having to get creative, with one woman designing witty billboards to get herself noticed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image by Alexas_Fotos from Pixabay.

'We go down in full-on hazmat suits' - What it's like diving in human poo

27 September 2022 1:53 PM

A sewerage diver describes what it is like to work in human poo two floors deep.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Manufacturing, welder. Picture: Pixabay.com

Employment sees year-on-year increase: Stats SA

27 September 2022 12:15 PM

Stats SA says South Africa has seen an increase in employment year-on-year, with 74,000 more jobs recorded in the second quarter of this year. However, total employment was down by 119,000 on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Twitter/@DrewBarrymore

WATCH: Drew Barrymore criticised for how she eats a pizza

27 September 2022 12:12 PM

A video of Charlie's Angels star Drew Barrymore where she is seen scrapping the toppings off her pizza and making a salad as she didn't want to have the bread base has gone viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Curtain of a changing room. Picture: Pixabay.com

WATCH: Two men walked in on a woman in unisex fitting room

27 September 2022 12:08 PM

A video of a woman who broke down in tears after revealing that two men walked in on her while she was in the fitting room of a United Kingdom store.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Hajrudin Hodzic/ 123rf.com

How to prevent fires at your home and business during load shedding

27 September 2022 11:13 AM

Longer periods of load shedding mean an increased fire risk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KwaZulu-Natal ANC secretary, Bheki Mtolo (foreground), at a media briefing in Durban on 27 September 2022 on the outcomes of its provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News

KZN ANC wants female treasurer-general as it backs Mkhize for ANC president

27 September 2022 9:52 AM

The party held a press briefing to brief the media on its backing of former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize for the position of president and former ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile for deputy president.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Derek Watts 'liten's up' - screengrab from Castle Lite Lite'n Up campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] Derek Watts shows his 'lite' side (+ dance moves) - SA is loving it!

27 September 2022 8:45 PM

Carte Blanche's Derek Watts plays up his serious persona to hilarious effect in a Castle campaign, even busting out some dance moves to show he can 'Liten Up'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of worker in sugarcane field @ joloei/123rf.com

'Children of Sugarcane': Using fiction to bring a dark era in SA history to life

27 September 2022 7:18 PM

Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee reviews the book inspired by the story of Joanne Joseph's great-grandmother, who came to the colony of Natal to work as an indentured labourer on a sugarcane farm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Aekkarak Thongjiew/123rf.com

Can you claim from your insurance for damages caused by load shedding?

27 September 2022 3:32 PM

With consecutive days of load shedding and the power going on and off, some people may have had their appliances damaged by surges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image by Alexas_Fotos from Pixabay.

'We go down in full-on hazmat suits' - What it's like diving in human poo

27 September 2022 1:53 PM

A sewerage diver describes what it is like to work in human poo two floors deep.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rido/123rf.com

World of work: What are the risks of cashing out retirement funds early?

27 September 2022 12:25 PM

National Treasury announced the two-pot system for retirement funds which would allow access to a portion early, but is this a good idea?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Hajrudin Hodzic/ 123rf.com

How to prevent fires at your home and business during load shedding

27 September 2022 11:13 AM

Longer periods of load shedding mean an increased fire risk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

How blue light exposure from devices accelerates aging

27 September 2022 9:11 AM

Wasanga Mehana is joined by health and wellness expert, Vanessa Ascencao, to talk about a new study that indicates that excessive blue light exposure from smartphones is not healthy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rocketclips/123rf.com

Tips to manage your debt with the help of a counsellor

26 September 2022 5:01 PM

If you have struggled with managing your debt you may have opted to use a debt councilor to advise you on how to move forward.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This Spring, the Joburg Ballet welcomes the season with a classic stage performance of 'Cinderella' at the Joburg Theatre on 30 September to 09 Oct 2022. Credit: Joburg Ballet

Joburg Ballet presents a classic on stage - 'Cinderella'

26 September 2022 4:37 PM

This Spring, the Joburg Ballet welcomes the season with this classic stage performance from 30 September to 09 Oct 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A baby sleeps at the Tudikolela hospital, that is a beneficiary of the NGO ACF (Action contre la faim), in the community of Lipemba, on the outskirts of outskirts of Mbuji-mayi, Kasai region, in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), on May 1, 2021. Picture: Arsene Mpiana / AFP.

Flat Head Syndrome in babies more prevalent. What causes the syndrome?

26 September 2022 4:32 PM

The condition can be caused by medical problems leading up to the birth and the positioning of the fetus before birth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

