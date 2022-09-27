How much is too much fragrance?





Clement Manyathela spoke to holistic health and nutrition practitioner, Dr Lebogang Masekela, about the use of perfumes and fragrances.

Many people tend to buy an expensive range of perfumes or colognes to smell and feel good.

The scent of perfume or cologne is meant to smell nice when sprayed on a person.

However, have you ever asked yourself: How much is too much when spraying yourself in the morning when preparing for work or heading out on a road trip with friends?

Dr Masekela has pointed out that a spray behind your knees or wrist can go a long way in making you smell good.

You can go as far as putting it on behind your knees as well as the wrist and an elbow. Dr Lebogang Masekela, Holistic health and nutrition practitioner

A person should not be able to smell you before they see you and if you enter the room and already the scent is all over the room, then you have done too much. Dr Lebogang Masekela, Holistic health and nutrition practitioner

She's added that some people are allergic to too much perfume and cologne.

You can get contact dermatitis which is where you can get an allergic reaction on the skin. You can get rash, redness, burning sensation which is the discomfort on the area you put it on. Dr Lebogang Masekela, Holistic health and nutrition practitioner

