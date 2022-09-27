'We go down in full-on hazmat suits' - What it's like diving in human poo
Lester Kiewit interviews Troy Figenschou about his unique work experience. He's a diver at GMC diving and salvage.
Imagine working submerged in human excrement…
When a sewerage pump station in Tokai broke down at the weekend, that’s exactly what diver Troy Figenshou had to do.
Raw sewerage oozed into the Raapkraal River, which drains into the Zandvlei Estuary, and divers were called in to do maintenance in an ocean of pooh.
RELATED: 'Hero diver' braves untreated sewage underground after pump station overflows
We go down in full-on hazmat suits… We have communications… complete darkness, we go by touch… We don’t just do sewage… Everything you can do on top of the water, we do it under…Troy Figenschou, Diver - GMC diving and salvage
Just another day at the office… helping out the city… The suit didn’t leak… but I did go home and had another shower… It was a different and unique experience. I’ll definitely do it again.Troy Figenschou, Diver - GMC diving and salvage
Kiewit interviewed Figenschou - scroll up to listen.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'We go down in full-on hazmat suits' - What it's like diving in human poo
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/feces-dog-poo-fun-poop-piggy-bank-2508858/
More from Local
Tumelo Mokobane goes the extra mile for GBV survivors by running from JHB to CT
John Perlman spoke to the founder of the Tumelo Mokobane Foundation, Tumelo Mokabane, about his upcoming attempt to run from Johannesburg to Cape Town in support of gender-based violence (GBV) survivors.Read More
'Coal lobby and state capture agents delayed renewable energy solutions for SA'
Where would South Africa be now if our renewable energy programme had started when it was meant to?Read More
Stage 6 spurs govt to intervene at Eskom - a new board is coming
Will the ANC decide to ditch its deployment committee in this case? 'It's very tempting for politicians to put in people they trust rather than people they know are competent' comments Fin24's Carol Paton.Read More
Woman's witty billboard redesigns helped gain attention of potential employers
Finding work is not easy and people are having to get creative, with one woman designing witty billboards to get herself noticed.Read More
How much is too much fragrance?
There are a variety of fragrances to choose from. Some people believe that using perfume or cologne eases stress, improves sleep, and boosts confidence.Read More
Employment sees year-on-year increase: Stats SA
Stats SA says South Africa has seen an increase in employment year-on-year, with 74,000 more jobs recorded in the second quarter of this year. However, total employment was down by 119,000 on a quarter-on-quarter basis.Read More
WATCH: Drew Barrymore criticised for how she eats a pizza
A video of Charlie's Angels star Drew Barrymore where she is seen scrapping the toppings off her pizza and making a salad as she didn't want to have the bread base has gone viral.Read More
WATCH: Two men walked in on a woman in unisex fitting room
A video of a woman who broke down in tears after revealing that two men walked in on her while she was in the fitting room of a United Kingdom store.Read More
How to prevent fires at your home and business during load shedding
Longer periods of load shedding mean an increased fire risk.Read More
KZN ANC wants female treasurer-general as it backs Mkhize for ANC president
The party held a press briefing to brief the media on its backing of former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize for the position of president and former ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile for deputy president.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Derek Watts shows his 'lite' side (+ dance moves) - SA is loving it!
Carte Blanche's Derek Watts plays up his serious persona to hilarious effect in a Castle campaign, even busting out some dance moves to show he can 'Liten Up'.Read More
'Children of Sugarcane': Using fiction to bring a dark era in SA history to life
Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee reviews the book inspired by the story of Joanne Joseph's great-grandmother, who came to the colony of Natal to work as an indentured labourer on a sugarcane farm.Read More
Can you claim from your insurance for damages caused by load shedding?
With consecutive days of load shedding and the power going on and off, some people may have had their appliances damaged by surges.Read More
How much is too much fragrance?
There are a variety of fragrances to choose from. Some people believe that using perfume or cologne eases stress, improves sleep, and boosts confidence.Read More
World of work: What are the risks of cashing out retirement funds early?
National Treasury announced the two-pot system for retirement funds which would allow access to a portion early, but is this a good idea?Read More
How to prevent fires at your home and business during load shedding
Longer periods of load shedding mean an increased fire risk.Read More
How blue light exposure from devices accelerates aging
Wasanga Mehana is joined by health and wellness expert, Vanessa Ascencao, to talk about a new study that indicates that excessive blue light exposure from smartphones is not healthy.Read More
Tips to manage your debt with the help of a counsellor
If you have struggled with managing your debt you may have opted to use a debt councilor to advise you on how to move forward.Read More
Joburg Ballet presents a classic on stage - 'Cinderella'
This Spring, the Joburg Ballet welcomes the season with this classic stage performance from 30 September to 09 Oct 2022.Read More