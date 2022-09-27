'Children of Sugarcane': Using fiction to bring a dark era in SA history to life

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - AI and creativity
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis
Today at 19:19
Skype: Consumer ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Chris Vorster, CEO of STADIO Holdings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Vorster - CEO at Stadio
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Coal lobby and state capture agents delayed renewable energy solutions for SA' Where would South Africa be now if our renewable energy programme had started when it was meant to? 27 September 2022 10:18 PM
Woman's witty billboard redesigns helped gain attention of potential employers Finding work is not easy and people are having to get creative, with one woman designing witty billboards to get herself noticed. 27 September 2022 5:06 PM
'We go down in full-on hazmat suits' - What it's like diving in human poo A sewerage diver describes what it is like to work in human poo two floors deep. 27 September 2022 1:53 PM
View all Local
'Coal lobby and state capture agents delayed renewable energy solutions for SA' Where would South Africa be now if our renewable energy programme had started when it was meant to? 27 September 2022 10:18 PM
Tripartite alliance: 'Instead of solving SA crisis, they're busy with theatrics' ANC Chair Gwede Mantashe walked out of the Cosatu national congress on its second day, after being booed off stage on the opening... 27 September 2022 8:28 PM
Stage 6 spurs govt to intervene at Eskom - a new board is coming Will the ANC decide to ditch its deployment committee in this case? 'It's very tempting for politicians to put in people they trus... 27 September 2022 6:49 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Derek Watts shows his 'lite' side (+ dance moves) - SA is loving it! Carte Blanche's Derek Watts plays up his serious persona to hilarious effect in a Castle campaign, even busting out some dance mov... 27 September 2022 8:45 PM
'Children of Sugarcane': Using fiction to bring a dark era in SA history to life Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee reviews the book inspired by the story of Joanne Joseph's great-grandmother, who came to the col... 27 September 2022 7:18 PM
Kubayi is adamant the ANC will be able to say hello at Cosatu's congress After Gwede Mantashe was told to 'go to hell' at the Cosatu national congress, the ANC's Mmamoloko Kubayi says the federation agre... 27 September 2022 12:19 PM
View all Business
Can you claim from your insurance for damages caused by load shedding? With consecutive days of load shedding and the power going on and off, some people may have had their appliances damaged by surges... 27 September 2022 3:32 PM
'We go down in full-on hazmat suits' - What it's like diving in human poo A sewerage diver describes what it is like to work in human poo two floors deep. 27 September 2022 1:53 PM
How much is too much fragrance? There are a variety of fragrances to choose from. Some people believe that using perfume or cologne eases stress, improves sleep,... 27 September 2022 1:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 2:08 PM
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 26 September 2022 10:09 AM
Boks win on Heritage Day but fall short of lifting Rugby Championship trophy Even if the world champions did not lift the Rugby Championship title, Captain Siya Kolisi showed gratitude to the supporters acro... 24 September 2022 9:07 PM
View all Sport
Comedian Eugene Khoza makes comeback after a four year hiatus Well-known comedian Eugene Khoza makes a comeback on the local comedy circuit with a one-man show in November. 25 September 2022 5:32 PM
[WATCH] John Legend performs live with Mthandazo Gatya after viral TikTok duet Gatya shot to fame after his now viral rendition of John Legend's _Nervous_, that not only got South Africans' attention, but that... 24 September 2022 9:45 AM
WATCH: Fed up wife packs husband's lunch in Rama tub, juice in All Gold bottle A husband learns the hard way to never mess with his wife's Tupperware. 23 September 2022 9:23 AM
View all Entertainment
WATCH: Two men walked in on a woman in unisex fitting room A video of a woman who broke down in tears after revealing that two men walked in on her while she was in the fitting room of a Un... 27 September 2022 12:08 PM
Panicked Russians fleeing slaughter in Ukraine prompt border stampede Men and boys from across Russia, those who can afford to, are in a hurry to flee being conscripted into the army. 23 September 2022 11:52 AM
Do royal families still have a role to play in the modern world? The British royal family has been in the spotlight following Queen Elizabeth II's passing, but what relevance do monarchs have glo... 21 September 2022 3:21 PM
View all World
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Oh! (Step)children of the empire, this grief is not yours Busani Ngcaweni dedicates a poem to the step-children of the British empire - those who were colonised and brutalised. 9 September 2022 8:55 AM
View all Africa
MONDE NDLOVU: A heritage of black thought Black thought is a key element in heritage that must be elevated to its rightful place, writes Monde Ndlovu. 24 September 2022 10:56 AM
Geyser problems and warranties: What you need to know to avoid paying more Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of consumers who've found out the hard way how warranties work if a geyser bursts or leaks -... 22 September 2022 8:27 PM
Will slow but steady corruption arrests make crooks think twice? The wheels of justice grind on at a snail’s pace. But at least they are grinding. 22 September 2022 1:19 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

'Children of Sugarcane': Using fiction to bring a dark era in SA history to life

27 September 2022 7:18 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
India
The Money Show
Ferial Haffajee
Bruce Whitfield
Sugarcane
book review
business books
Joanne Joseph
sugar industry
Sunday Times Literary Awards
Children of Sugarcane
Natal
indentured labour
Indians in South Africa

Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee reviews the book inspired by the story of Joanne Joseph's great-grandmother, who came to the colony of Natal to work as an indentured labourer on a sugarcane farm.

Bruce Whitfield talks to Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor at Daily Maverick, about 'Children of Sugarcane' - shortlisted for the 2022 Sunday Times Literary Awards.

- Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor at Daily Maverick, is The Money Show's guest book reviewer this week

- She says 'Children of Sugarcane' give us 'probably one of the most compelling fictional accounts' of the era when the industry built the economy of now-KwaZulu-Natal

Image of worker in sugarcane field @ joloei/123rf.com
Image of worker in sugarcane field @ joloei/123rf.com

RELATED: BOOK REVIEW How can a democracy succeed in being both diverse and equal?

Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield talked to Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor at Daily Maverick, about Joanne Joseph's new book "Children of Sugarcane".

The broadcast journalist's debut work of fiction has been shortlisted for the 2022 Sunday Times Literary Awards.

While it may not be a typical business book, it is a critical read to understand a part of South African history that is not that well-known, Whitfield says.

RELATED: Sunday Times announces 2022 Literary Awards shortlist

The historical novel is based on the life of Joseph's great-grandmother's - the only way of telling the story was to fictionalise it, she says.

In the 19th century, Shanti Manickam made the journey from India to the colony of Natal where she worked as an indentured labourer on a sugarcane farm.

The young woman left her country of birth to escape a forced marriage.

I finished the book in a couple of days because it is truly riveting and wonderful... and every one of the nine years she spent writing this book is contained in the beauty of the language and in a story that I found extremely compelling.

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

I do think it qualifies as a business book... As you say, it is one of the few books that captures the story of indentured labourers... Be it Steinhoff, be it Tegeta... I do think you do see contemporary caste systems at work in many spheres of our business that really haven't been uprooted or refashioned for a new era...

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

These were people who were often from rural villages... who were then brought to Durban in a system of what was called indentured labour. It was meant to be paid, meant to be almost like a step up from slavery or colonialism, but as Joanne captures and the history books show us, that wasn't the experience at all.

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

I feel why this one is doing as well as it is... is that Joseph has done the enormous work of taking a lot non-fiction writing and studying it over so many years, and turning it into a story of two women... who I think are a composite of her great-grandmother.

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

Together, they take the story over four generations to give us probably one of the most compelling fictional accounts of that period.

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

Description on Amazon:

Vividly set against the backdrop of 19th century India and the British-owned sugarcane plantations of Natal, written with great tenderness and lyricism, Children of Sugarcane paints an intimate and wrenching picture of indenture told from a woman’s perspective.

Shanti, a bright teenager stifled by life in rural India and facing an arranged marriage, dreams that South Africa is an opportunity to start afresh.

The Colony of Natal is where Shanti believes she can escape the poverty, caste, and the traumatic fate of young girls in her village. Months later, after a harrowing sea voyage, she arrives in Natal and realises life there is full of hardship and labour.

Spanning four decades and two continents, Children of Sugarcane illustrates the lifegiving power of love, the indestructible bonds between family and friends, heroism, and how the ultimate sacrifice becomes Shanti’s greatest redemption.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Children of Sugarcane': Using fiction to bring a dark era in SA history to life




27 September 2022 7:18 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
India
The Money Show
Ferial Haffajee
Bruce Whitfield
Sugarcane
book review
business books
Joanne Joseph
sugar industry
Sunday Times Literary Awards
Children of Sugarcane
Natal
indentured labour
Indians in South Africa

More from Business Books

© hriana/123rf.com

[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belief in the Bible leads to prosperous societies'

20 September 2022 1:50 PM

Why are some societies rich? We review "The Book that Made Your World: How the Bible Created the Soul of Western Civilization".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ ra2studio/123rf.com

When algorithms can't help - advice on making those life-changing decisions

13 September 2022 7:12 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Wild Problems: A Guide to the Decisions That Define Us' by EconTalk's Russ Roberts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© phonlamaiphoto/123rf.com

2041: Artificial Intelligence will make aspects of life unrecognisable

6 September 2022 3:56 PM

Artificial Intelligence will in 20 years’ time be the defining societal development across the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © archnoi1/123rf.com

[BOOK REVIEW] How can a democracy succeed in being both diverse and equal?

30 August 2022 8:27 PM

'What's threatening democracy at the moment is polarisation on the basis of race'. Mmusi Maimane reviews Yascha Mounk's new book.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Naspers chairperson Koos Bekker on Facebook

[BOOK REVIEW] How Naspers 'wunderkind' Koos Bekker made his billions

23 August 2022 7:22 PM

Potchefstroom-born Koos Bekker is one of the wealthiest billionaires in Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© moovstock/123rf.com

[LISTEN] What do Kiwis and Aussies REALLY think of South African expats?

22 August 2022 3:01 PM

The authors of "Why Follow the Pied Piper: A book about South Africans migrating to New Zealand" tell their story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kirisa99/123rf.com

'The Man Who Broke Capitalism': GE's Welch started trend of huge CEO salaries

16 August 2022 7:17 PM

TomorrowToday's Graeme Codrington reviews 'The Man Who Broke Capitalism', the story of former General Electric CEO Jack Welch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ maxriesgo/123rf.com

[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it?

9 August 2022 7:12 PM

Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ olegchumakov/123rf.com

From Serena Williams to Dell - how to 'reverse engineer' your way to success

5 July 2022 9:24 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'Decoding Greatness: How the Best in the World Reverse Engineer Success' - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Metaverse concept @ katisa/123rf.com

Remember it's not Mark Zuckerberg who came up with METAVERSE, but 'Snow Crash'

28 June 2022 8:59 PM

Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx) reviews Neal Stephenson's cyberpunk classic 'Snow Crash' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Stage 6 spurs govt to intervene at Eskom - a new board is coming

Business Local Politics

How to prevent fires at your home and business during load shedding

Local Lifestyle

Kubayi is adamant the ANC will be able to say hello at Cosatu's congress

Politics Business

EWN Highlights

Kremlin proxies claim victory in 'sham' annexation votes

28 September 2022 5:47 AM

Activists protest in Manhattan for women in Iran, against the NYT

28 September 2022 5:36 AM

Elon Musk and Twitter dig for evidence as trial looms

28 September 2022 5:30 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA