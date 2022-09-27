'Children of Sugarcane': Using fiction to bring a dark era in SA history to life





Bruce Whitfield talks to Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor at Daily Maverick, about 'Children of Sugarcane' - shortlisted for the 2022 Sunday Times Literary Awards.

This week Whitfield talked to Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor at Daily Maverick, about Joanne Joseph's new book "Children of Sugarcane".

The broadcast journalist's debut work of fiction has been shortlisted for the 2022 Sunday Times Literary Awards.

While it may not be a typical business book, it is a critical read to understand a part of South African history that is not that well-known, Whitfield says.

RELATED: Sunday Times announces 2022 Literary Awards shortlist

The historical novel is based on the life of Joseph's great-grandmother's - the only way of telling the story was to fictionalise it, she says.

In the 19th century, Shanti Manickam made the journey from India to the colony of Natal where she worked as an indentured labourer on a sugarcane farm.

The young woman left her country of birth to escape a forced marriage.

Spanning four decades and two continents, Children of Sugarcane demonstrates the lifegiving power of love, heartache, and the indestructible bonds between family and friends.



Read more: https://t.co/p12nx2SU6i pic.twitter.com/CNBivDzVW9 ' Jonathan Ball Publishers (@JonathanBallPub) November 25, 2021

I finished the book in a couple of days because it is truly riveting and wonderful... and every one of the nine years she spent writing this book is contained in the beauty of the language and in a story that I found extremely compelling. Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

I do think it qualifies as a business book... As you say, it is one of the few books that captures the story of indentured labourers... Be it Steinhoff, be it Tegeta... I do think you do see contemporary caste systems at work in many spheres of our business that really haven't been uprooted or refashioned for a new era... Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

These were people who were often from rural villages... who were then brought to Durban in a system of what was called indentured labour. It was meant to be paid, meant to be almost like a step up from slavery or colonialism, but as Joanne captures and the history books show us, that wasn't the experience at all. Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

I feel why this one is doing as well as it is... is that Joseph has done the enormous work of taking a lot non-fiction writing and studying it over so many years, and turning it into a story of two women... who I think are a composite of her great-grandmother. Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

Together, they take the story over four generations to give us probably one of the most compelling fictional accounts of that period. Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

