[WATCH] Derek Watts shows his 'lite' side (+ dance moves) - SA is loving it!
The week's advertising "heroes and zeros" on The Money Show with branding expert Brendan Seery (Orchids and Onions columnist).
- A Castle Lite TV campaign featuring Derek Watts is this week's advertising "hero" on The Money Show
- It was a risk for the respected Carte Blanche producer, but South Africans seem to be loving his performance
"I've been on TV for 38 years. People think I'm this really serious guy."
That's Derek Watts' intro on the new Castle Lite TV campaign.
The highly respected Carte Blanche presenter plays up his 'Mr Serious' persona to hilarious effect in the ad, even busting out some dance moves to show he can also be 'Lite'.
The beer campaign is the pick for the advertising "hero" of the week on The Money Show.
Branding expert Brendan Seery (Orchids and Onions columnist) explains why.
It's always a danger if you are a well-known personality and you lend your own personal brand to a particular piece of marketing, even more so if you're a journalist... but for him to go and show the lighter side of life [in this ad]... is actually very cool and shows you a totally different side to Derek Watts.Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity
It worked very well for me because it showed Derek Watts chilling out and it was a perfect foil for Castle Lite.Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity
It's got a lot of people talking Seery says, which is the trick in advertising.
"As people start sharing it... your ad budget then gets to what the military calls a force multiplier, so whatever you spend then gets multiplied by people who share it..."
The response to the advert has been largely positive.
"This is why we love you!" and "You legend!" are just some of the Twitter responses from tickled viewers.
Watch the fun ad below:
