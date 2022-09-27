Stage 6 spurs govt to intervene at Eskom - a new board is coming

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - AI and creativity
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis
Today at 19:19
Skype: Consumer ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Chris Vorster, CEO of STADIO Holdings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Vorster - CEO at Stadio
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Coal lobby and state capture agents delayed renewable energy solutions for SA' Where would South Africa be now if our renewable energy programme had started when it was meant to? 27 September 2022 10:18 PM
Woman's witty billboard redesigns helped gain attention of potential employers Finding work is not easy and people are having to get creative, with one woman designing witty billboards to get herself noticed. 27 September 2022 5:06 PM
'We go down in full-on hazmat suits' - What it's like diving in human poo A sewerage diver describes what it is like to work in human poo two floors deep. 27 September 2022 1:53 PM
View all Local
'Coal lobby and state capture agents delayed renewable energy solutions for SA' Where would South Africa be now if our renewable energy programme had started when it was meant to? 27 September 2022 10:18 PM
Tripartite alliance: 'Instead of solving SA crisis, they're busy with theatrics' ANC Chair Gwede Mantashe walked out of the Cosatu national congress on its second day, after being booed off stage on the opening... 27 September 2022 8:28 PM
Stage 6 spurs govt to intervene at Eskom - a new board is coming Will the ANC decide to ditch its deployment committee in this case? 'It's very tempting for politicians to put in people they trus... 27 September 2022 6:49 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Derek Watts shows his 'lite' side (+ dance moves) - SA is loving it! Carte Blanche's Derek Watts plays up his serious persona to hilarious effect in a Castle campaign, even busting out some dance mov... 27 September 2022 8:45 PM
'Children of Sugarcane': Using fiction to bring a dark era in SA history to life Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee reviews the book inspired by the story of Joanne Joseph's great-grandmother, who came to the col... 27 September 2022 7:18 PM
Kubayi is adamant the ANC will be able to say hello at Cosatu's congress After Gwede Mantashe was told to 'go to hell' at the Cosatu national congress, the ANC's Mmamoloko Kubayi says the federation agre... 27 September 2022 12:19 PM
View all Business
Can you claim from your insurance for damages caused by load shedding? With consecutive days of load shedding and the power going on and off, some people may have had their appliances damaged by surges... 27 September 2022 3:32 PM
'We go down in full-on hazmat suits' - What it's like diving in human poo A sewerage diver describes what it is like to work in human poo two floors deep. 27 September 2022 1:53 PM
How much is too much fragrance? There are a variety of fragrances to choose from. Some people believe that using perfume or cologne eases stress, improves sleep,... 27 September 2022 1:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 2:08 PM
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 26 September 2022 10:09 AM
Boks win on Heritage Day but fall short of lifting Rugby Championship trophy Even if the world champions did not lift the Rugby Championship title, Captain Siya Kolisi showed gratitude to the supporters acro... 24 September 2022 9:07 PM
View all Sport
Comedian Eugene Khoza makes comeback after a four year hiatus Well-known comedian Eugene Khoza makes a comeback on the local comedy circuit with a one-man show in November. 25 September 2022 5:32 PM
[WATCH] John Legend performs live with Mthandazo Gatya after viral TikTok duet Gatya shot to fame after his now viral rendition of John Legend's _Nervous_, that not only got South Africans' attention, but that... 24 September 2022 9:45 AM
WATCH: Fed up wife packs husband's lunch in Rama tub, juice in All Gold bottle A husband learns the hard way to never mess with his wife's Tupperware. 23 September 2022 9:23 AM
View all Entertainment
WATCH: Two men walked in on a woman in unisex fitting room A video of a woman who broke down in tears after revealing that two men walked in on her while she was in the fitting room of a Un... 27 September 2022 12:08 PM
Panicked Russians fleeing slaughter in Ukraine prompt border stampede Men and boys from across Russia, those who can afford to, are in a hurry to flee being conscripted into the army. 23 September 2022 11:52 AM
Do royal families still have a role to play in the modern world? The British royal family has been in the spotlight following Queen Elizabeth II's passing, but what relevance do monarchs have glo... 21 September 2022 3:21 PM
View all World
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Oh! (Step)children of the empire, this grief is not yours Busani Ngcaweni dedicates a poem to the step-children of the British empire - those who were colonised and brutalised. 9 September 2022 8:55 AM
View all Africa
MONDE NDLOVU: A heritage of black thought Black thought is a key element in heritage that must be elevated to its rightful place, writes Monde Ndlovu. 24 September 2022 10:56 AM
Geyser problems and warranties: What you need to know to avoid paying more Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of consumers who've found out the hard way how warranties work if a geyser bursts or leaks -... 22 September 2022 8:27 PM
Will slow but steady corruption arrests make crooks think twice? The wheels of justice grind on at a snail’s pace. But at least they are grinding. 22 September 2022 1:19 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Stage 6 spurs govt to intervene at Eskom - a new board is coming

27 September 2022 6:49 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
Pravin Gordhan
Load shedding
The Money Show
Energy crisis
Bruce Whitfield
eskom board
Carol Paton

Will the ANC decide to ditch its deployment committee in this case? 'It's very tempting for politicians to put in people they trust rather than people they know are competent' comments Fin24's Carol Paton.

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Carol Paton, Editor-at-large at Fin24.

- Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has informed Eskom board members whose term had been extended subject to review, that a review has now been finalised

- Fin24's Carol Paton says it seems that after the recent Stage 6 load shedding Cabinet realised there's a crisis "and the history of the Eskom board got catapulted to the foreground".

Eskom Megawatt Park. Picture Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.
Eskom Megawatt Park. Picture Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

Eskom's board is to be "reconstituted and restructured", the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) announced on Tuesday.

A statement said Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan met with board members whose term had expired in 20213, but had been extended subject to review.

The Minister informed them that a review has now been finalised. An announcement will be made after government deliberates on the issue.

RELATED: Gordhan announces restructuring of Eskom board

Discussions Gordhan's been having with the board around Eskom's current generation challenges included recruitment of "former and experienced" Eskom employees.

RELATED: 'Eskom is facing leadership deficiencies' - KZN ANC calls on de Ruyter to resign

The announcement follows the recent escalation of power cuts to Stage 6 and calls for the leadership of Eskom to resign.

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Carol Paton, Editor-at-large at Fin24.

Paton says it's unclear how long it will take for government to come to a decision about the Eskom board.

At the moment they've got only six non-executive directors and their term is overdue by 18 months. They've been hanging on, actually doing their best, but they haven't had all the skills and support they need.

Carol Paton, Editor-at-large - Fin24

This decision [by Pravin Gordhan] comes after literally years of the board itself and Eskom itself, saying to the Minister 'can you please fill the vacancies on the board'.

Carol Paton, Editor-at-large - Fin24

Paton agrees that the current board is lacking in the technical expertise one would want it to have.

She notes there was one electrical engineer included when directors were appointed as Cyril Ramaphosa assumed the Presidency, but that has not been the case for several years now.

When this board came in... just as the Zuma presidency was coming to an end and Eskom was on a knife edge... these people who were roped in to be directors were basically who were trusted politically by Cyril Ramaphosa... Yes, of course they had skills... [but not technical skills]

Carol Paton, Editor-at-large - Fin24

Paton suspects that the work of the ANC deployment committee has ground to a halt which has caused a blockage in renewing the Eskom board.

"And we know that board appointments at state-owned companies are politically fraught" she adds.

Not only are there big factional fights in the ANC about this, but they're supposed to all go through the ANC deployment committee which at this point is headed by David (DD) Mabuza. My suspicion is that committee has not been functioning properly... There must be at least another ten boards of state-owned enterprises that overdue and have not been renewed.

Carol Paton, Editor-at-large - Fin24

Has Gordhan possibly got so fed up with Eskom by now that he's willing to circumvent the ANC process and bypass this committee to save time?

Paton says that would ultimately depend on Cabinet who after the recent Stage 6 load shedding realised there's a crisis "and the history of the board got catapulted to the foreground".

Scroll up to listen to Paton's analysis


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Stage 6 spurs govt to intervene at Eskom - a new board is coming




27 September 2022 6:49 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
Pravin Gordhan
Load shedding
The Money Show
Energy crisis
Bruce Whitfield
eskom board
Carol Paton

More from Business

FILE: Eskom CEO Brian Molefe speaks to Chairman Ben Ngubane before a press conference in Johannesburg on 3 November 2016. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN

'Coal lobby and state capture agents delayed renewable energy solutions for SA'

27 September 2022 10:18 PM

Where would South Africa be now if our renewable energy programme had started when it was meant to?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Derek Watts 'liten's up' - screengrab from Castle Lite Lite'n Up campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] Derek Watts shows his 'lite' side (+ dance moves) - SA is loving it!

27 September 2022 8:45 PM

Carte Blanche's Derek Watts plays up his serious persona to hilarious effect in a Castle campaign, even busting out some dance moves to show he can 'Liten Up'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from EWN video of ANC Chair Gwede Mantashe leaving Cosatu's national congress without addressing delegates, 27 September 2022

Tripartite alliance: 'Instead of solving SA crisis, they're busy with theatrics'

27 September 2022 8:28 PM

ANC Chair Gwede Mantashe walked out of the Cosatu national congress on its second day, after being booed off stage on the opening day. Political analyst Xolani Dube feels it's time to cultivate the 'real leaders' of South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of worker in sugarcane field @ joloei/123rf.com

'Children of Sugarcane': Using fiction to bring a dark era in SA history to life

27 September 2022 7:18 PM

Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee reviews the book inspired by the story of Joanne Joseph's great-grandmother, who came to the colony of Natal to work as an indentured labourer on a sugarcane farm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The ANC's Mmamoloko Kubayi at the sixth national policy conference on Friday, 29 July 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

Kubayi is adamant the ANC will be able to say hello at Cosatu's congress

27 September 2022 12:19 PM

After Gwede Mantashe was told to 'go to hell' at the Cosatu national congress, the ANC's Mmamoloko Kubayi says the federation agreed to give the ANC space to address its members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Gwede Mantashe on 7 May 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

[WATCH] Cosatu members boo ANC chair Gwede Mantashe off stage

27 September 2022 12:18 PM

Members of the trade union federation Cosatu prevented African National Congress (ANC) national chairperson Gwede Mantashe from addressing the first day of the union’s elective congress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Manufacturing, welder. Picture: Pixabay.com

Employment sees year-on-year increase: Stats SA

27 September 2022 12:15 PM

Stats SA says South Africa has seen an increase in employment year-on-year, with 74,000 more jobs recorded in the second quarter of this year. However, total employment was down by 119,000 on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© prosot/123rf.com

All hope is gone for many small business owners due to continued load shedding

27 September 2022 11:28 AM

While the President begs for patience, small businesses are going under one after another.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Rachel Kolisi/Instagram

'Since forever, I've always been a saver and an investor' - Rachel Kolisi

26 September 2022 8:37 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Rachel Kolisi, co-founder of the Kolisi Foundation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© pavelmuravev/123rf.com

DStv Glass: MultiChoice plans to launch its own 4K flat screen smart-TV

26 September 2022 8:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Tumelo Mokobane will run from Johannesburg to Cape Town in support of survivors of gender-based violence. Picture: @_mokobane/Twitter

Tumelo Mokobane goes the extra mile for GBV survivors by running from JHB to CT

28 September 2022 5:50 AM

John Perlman spoke to the founder of the Tumelo Mokobane Foundation, Tumelo Mokabane, about his upcoming attempt to run from Johannesburg to Cape Town in support of gender-based violence (GBV) survivors.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Eskom CEO Brian Molefe speaks to Chairman Ben Ngubane before a press conference in Johannesburg on 3 November 2016. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN

'Coal lobby and state capture agents delayed renewable energy solutions for SA'

27 September 2022 10:18 PM

Where would South Africa be now if our renewable energy programme had started when it was meant to?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Shannon Bezuidenhout responded to an advertising campaign with her witty redesigns. Picture: @SBezuidenhout8/twitter

Woman's witty billboard redesigns helped gain attention of potential employers

27 September 2022 5:06 PM

Finding work is not easy and people are having to get creative, with one woman designing witty billboards to get herself noticed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image by Alexas_Fotos from Pixabay.

'We go down in full-on hazmat suits' - What it's like diving in human poo

27 September 2022 1:53 PM

A sewerage diver describes what it is like to work in human poo two floors deep.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© miroslavmisiura/123rf.com

How much is too much fragrance?

27 September 2022 1:15 PM

There are a variety of fragrances to choose from. Some people believe that using perfume or cologne eases stress, improves sleep, and boosts confidence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Manufacturing, welder. Picture: Pixabay.com

Employment sees year-on-year increase: Stats SA

27 September 2022 12:15 PM

Stats SA says South Africa has seen an increase in employment year-on-year, with 74,000 more jobs recorded in the second quarter of this year. However, total employment was down by 119,000 on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Twitter/@DrewBarrymore

WATCH: Drew Barrymore criticised for how she eats a pizza

27 September 2022 12:12 PM

A video of Charlie's Angels star Drew Barrymore where she is seen scrapping the toppings off her pizza and making a salad as she didn't want to have the bread base has gone viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Curtain of a changing room. Picture: Pixabay.com

WATCH: Two men walked in on a woman in unisex fitting room

27 September 2022 12:08 PM

A video of a woman who broke down in tears after revealing that two men walked in on her while she was in the fitting room of a United Kingdom store.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Hajrudin Hodzic/ 123rf.com

How to prevent fires at your home and business during load shedding

27 September 2022 11:13 AM

Longer periods of load shedding mean an increased fire risk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KwaZulu-Natal ANC secretary, Bheki Mtolo (foreground), at a media briefing in Durban on 27 September 2022 on the outcomes of its provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News

KZN ANC wants female treasurer-general as it backs Mkhize for ANC president

27 September 2022 9:52 AM

The party held a press briefing to brief the media on its backing of former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize for the position of president and former ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile for deputy president.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

FILE: Eskom CEO Brian Molefe speaks to Chairman Ben Ngubane before a press conference in Johannesburg on 3 November 2016. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN

'Coal lobby and state capture agents delayed renewable energy solutions for SA'

27 September 2022 10:18 PM

Where would South Africa be now if our renewable energy programme had started when it was meant to?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from EWN video of ANC Chair Gwede Mantashe leaving Cosatu's national congress without addressing delegates, 27 September 2022

Tripartite alliance: 'Instead of solving SA crisis, they're busy with theatrics'

27 September 2022 8:28 PM

ANC Chair Gwede Mantashe walked out of the Cosatu national congress on its second day, after being booed off stage on the opening day. Political analyst Xolani Dube feels it's time to cultivate the 'real leaders' of South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Delegates attend the Cosatu national congress in Midrand on 26 September 2022. Picture: @_cosatu/Twitter

The Midday Report Express: Impact of Cosatu members heckling Gwede Mantashe

27 September 2022 4:11 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The ANC's Mmamoloko Kubayi at the sixth national policy conference on Friday, 29 July 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

Kubayi is adamant the ANC will be able to say hello at Cosatu's congress

27 September 2022 12:19 PM

After Gwede Mantashe was told to 'go to hell' at the Cosatu national congress, the ANC's Mmamoloko Kubayi says the federation agreed to give the ANC space to address its members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KwaZulu-Natal ANC secretary, Bheki Mtolo (foreground), at a media briefing in Durban on 27 September 2022 on the outcomes of its provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News

KZN ANC wants female treasurer-general as it backs Mkhize for ANC president

27 September 2022 9:52 AM

The party held a press briefing to brief the media on its backing of former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize for the position of president and former ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile for deputy president.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African National Congress (ANC) national chairperson Gwede Mantashe (centre) is confronted by delegates at Cosatu's 14th national congress in Midrand on 26 September 2022. Picture: Eyewitness News

Mantashe jeers at Cosatu conference a sign of workers' frustrations - Expert

27 September 2022 8:51 AM

Gwede Mantashe was due to deliver a message of support but was booed off the stage following the opening address at the 14th Cosatu on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Over 25 smaller political parties have lodged a complain with the IEC, saying the 2019 general elections were not fair. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.

Does South Africa need more political parties?

26 September 2022 7:13 PM

SA is a diverse society and by virtue of it being a diverse society, it rejects the idea of a dominant party system as is currently the case, says a political analyst.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa at at the opening of the sixth ANC policy conference on Friday, 29 July 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Mini debate on Phala Phala probe expected in Parliament on Tuesday

26 September 2022 6:24 PM

On Tuesday a mini debate will be held on whether to establish an ad hoc committee to probe what transpired on the president's farm in 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police are at the scene in Nomzamo Park, Soweto where mass shooting took place in the early hours of this morning. 15 people have after unknown gunmen opened fire on patrons inside the Emazulwini tavern. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/EWN.

The Midday Report Express: Nomzamo Tavern suspects appear in court

26 September 2022 2:38 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Mmusi Maimane launching BuildOneSouthAfrica, Bosa, posted on twitter @BuildOneSA

'We have to bring the power to the people': Maimane has his eye on 2024 polls

26 September 2022 8:50 AM

Ray White speaks to Mmusi Maimane about the launch of Build One SA (BOSA), his new political party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Stage 6 spurs govt to intervene at Eskom - a new board is coming

Business Local Politics

How to prevent fires at your home and business during load shedding

Local Lifestyle

Kubayi is adamant the ANC will be able to say hello at Cosatu's congress

Politics Business

EWN Highlights

Kremlin proxies claim victory in 'sham' annexation votes

28 September 2022 5:47 AM

Activists protest in Manhattan for women in Iran, against the NYT

28 September 2022 5:36 AM

Elon Musk and Twitter dig for evidence as trial looms

28 September 2022 5:30 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA