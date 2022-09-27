Can you claim from your insurance for damages caused by load shedding?
Thabo Mdluli spoke to Mthokozisi Maphumulo - senior associate and litigation attorney at Adams & Adams - about insurance claims for items damaged by loss of electricity.
-
Power surges can cause damage to electrical equipment
-
If your appliances are damaged, you may be eligible to make an insurance claim
According to Maphumulo, if an item in your household breaks because of load shedding, you may be able to claim from your insurance provider.
In order to do this, you must lodge a claim as soon as you are aware of the damage. An investigation should then take place.
It is also important to check whether your insurance requires you to have mitigating equipment such as a surge protector - as your claim can be rejected if you did not take all the agreed upon steps to protect your property.
Say for electric surges or power surges, [there may be] a condition that you are covered only if you implement certain mitigating equipment, for example fire insulators, fire alarms, and so on.Mthokozisi Maphumulo, Senior associate and litigation attorney at Adams & Adams
The insurance provider may claim that older items have broken as a result of wear and tear. But Maphumulo has stressed that the onus is on the insurance assessor to prove that.
Listen to the audio above for more.
