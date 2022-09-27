Woman's witty billboard redesigns helped gain attention of potential employers





John Perlman spoke to digital marketing specialist Shannon Bezuidenhout who redesigned billboards created by Halo Advertising with her own touch and shared them on twitter.

Bezuidenhout redesigned billboards in an advertising campaign as a witty job application .

As a result of this move, she has had a number of job interviews.

FILE: Shannon Bezuidenhout responded to an advertising campaign with her witty redesigns. Picture: @SBezuidenhout8/twitter

Bezuidenhout saw an advertising campaign for Pineapple Insurance on Twitter on Wednesday evening and decided to take a chance and respond by redesigning the billboards to advertise herself.

The original tweets were posted by the managing director of Halo Advertising agency Dean Oelschig who Bezuidenhout was interviewed by shortly after he noticed her response.

Friday came and I saw he had reposted it… it was an insane day just seeing the reactions on Twitter and Linkedin. Shannon Bezuidenhout, digital marketing specialist

As a result of her bold move in showcasing herself, she has received a number of job interviews and requests for her CV and proved that being imaginative can pay off.

@halotheagency @DeanOelsch Had a good laugh when I saw this! Recreating the no BS, self awareness and honesty, here is what I actually saw when reading these billboards… “brave work, brave potential employee”😉 pic.twitter.com/Jq5Ouf9RI2 — Shannon Bezuidenhout (@SBezuidenhout8) September 22, 2022