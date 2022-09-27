Woman's witty billboard redesigns helped gain attention of potential employers
John Perlman spoke to digital marketing specialist Shannon Bezuidenhout who redesigned billboards created by Halo Advertising with her own touch and shared them on twitter.
-
Bezuidenhout redesigned billboards in an advertising campaign as a witty job application.
-
As a result of this move, she has had a number of job interviews.
Bezuidenhout saw an advertising campaign for Pineapple Insurance on Twitter on Wednesday evening and decided to take a chance and respond by redesigning the billboards to advertise herself.
The original tweets were posted by the managing director of Halo Advertising agency Dean Oelschig who Bezuidenhout was interviewed by shortly after he noticed her response.
Friday came and I saw he had reposted it… it was an insane day just seeing the reactions on Twitter and Linkedin.Shannon Bezuidenhout, digital marketing specialist
As a result of her bold move in showcasing herself, she has received a number of job interviews and requests for her CV and proved that being imaginative can pay off.
Listen to the audio above for more.
@halotheagency @DeanOelsch Had a good laugh when I saw this! Recreating the no BS, self awareness and honesty, here is what I actually saw when reading these billboards… “brave work, brave potential employee”😉 pic.twitter.com/Jq5Ouf9RI2— Shannon Bezuidenhout (@SBezuidenhout8) September 22, 2022
More from Local
De Ruyter clarifies Stage 15 report: 'Clickbait engineered by a journalist'
'It's been a rough ride.' Eskom CEO André de Ruyter puts his reference to Stage 15 power cuts into context and gives an update on the state of the national grid.Read More
No more govt contracts - Treasury slaps Bain & Co with 10-year ban
National Treasury has banned Bain & Company from public sector contracts for ten years. The announcement comes almost 2 months after the UK imposed a 3-year ban.Read More
ConCourt rules criminalising minors for possession of dagga unconstitutional
Constitutional court has confirmed a high court judgement that children should not be criminalised for cannabis use or possession.Read More
Eskom extends stage 4 load shedding until Saturday morning
Earlier on Thursday, a vessel carrying diesel deliveries to the PetroSA’s facility in Mossel Bay had started to deliver fuel.Read More
'My mother wanted me to become a medical doctor' - Masilela on childhood dream
The musician said that his mother believed that studying to become a medical doctor would suit him.Read More
EFF's Ndlozi, Malema acquitted of assault charges - court
The pair were caught on video in an altercation with Lieutenant-Colonel Johannes Venter in April 2018 at the Fourways Cemetery during the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.Read More
'Gangsta's Paradise' hitmaker Coolio dies at 59
Artis Leon Ivey Jr, better known as Coolio, has passed away at the age of 59.Read More
'ANC Youth League doesn’t understand Ukraine is fighting for independence'
'Referendums in the occupied areas cannot be fair! I don’t think the ANC Youth League understands that,' says Prof Irina Filatova.Read More
Scopa demands full probe into allegations of corruption amounting to R5bn at NSF
It is reported that Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande shared the report with Scopa head, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, but asked the committee to treat it as confidential as his department is yet to engage with implicated officials.Read More