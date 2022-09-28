Tumelo Mokobane goes the extra mile for GBV survivors by running from JHB to CT
Running the Cape Town Marathon is already impressive, but Tumelo Mokobane will cover a distance of 1,400km from Johannesburg to Cape Town.
-
Mokobane will run the 1,400km distance in 16 days.
-
He is doing this to raise funds and awareness for GBV survivors.
Over the course of 16 days, Mokabane plans to run from the Fourways Mall in Johannesburg to the DHL Stadium in Cape Town averaging 80km to 90km every day.
Once in Cape Town, he will run the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon and is working with a non-profit organisation called Abafaziphambili to raise money and awareness for GBV survivors.
This will be the second time Mokobane runs to Cape Town from Johannesburg and he said that for him, running is not just a passion but a calling and he wants to use that to help those in need.
It is time, as men, we stand up… We talk about the victims, but we are the people causing them pain. So as a man, I said let me stand up through the passion and the love of running and let me use that to help those that cannot speak for themselves.Tumelo Mokabane, founder of the Tumelo Mokobane Foundation
He said he chose this organisation because they help women in Tembisa which is where he grew up, so the cause is very close to his heart.
He said he knows this will be no easy task but his determination to achieve his goal will carry him through.
I always say a strong mind can carry the weak body but a strong body can never carry a weak mind.Tumelo Mokabane, founder of the Tumelo Mokobane Foundation
If you would like to support Mokobane and his cause you can do so on his backabuddy page.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More from Local
'Coal lobby and state capture agents delayed renewable energy solutions for SA'
Where would South Africa be now if our renewable energy programme had started when it was meant to?Read More
Stage 6 spurs govt to intervene at Eskom - a new board is coming
Will the ANC decide to ditch its deployment committee in this case? 'It's very tempting for politicians to put in people they trust rather than people they know are competent' comments Fin24's Carol Paton.Read More
Woman's witty billboard redesigns helped gain attention of potential employers
Finding work is not easy and people are having to get creative, with one woman designing witty billboards to get herself noticed.Read More
'We go down in full-on hazmat suits' - What it's like diving in human poo
A sewerage diver describes what it is like to work in human poo two floors deep.Read More
How much is too much fragrance?
There are a variety of fragrances to choose from. Some people believe that using perfume or cologne eases stress, improves sleep, and boosts confidence.Read More
Employment sees year-on-year increase: Stats SA
Stats SA says South Africa has seen an increase in employment year-on-year, with 74,000 more jobs recorded in the second quarter of this year. However, total employment was down by 119,000 on a quarter-on-quarter basis.Read More
WATCH: Drew Barrymore criticised for how she eats a pizza
A video of Charlie's Angels star Drew Barrymore where she is seen scrapping the toppings off her pizza and making a salad as she didn't want to have the bread base has gone viral.Read More
WATCH: Two men walked in on a woman in unisex fitting room
A video of a woman who broke down in tears after revealing that two men walked in on her while she was in the fitting room of a United Kingdom store.Read More
How to prevent fires at your home and business during load shedding
Longer periods of load shedding mean an increased fire risk.Read More
KZN ANC wants female treasurer-general as it backs Mkhize for ANC president
The party held a press briefing to brief the media on its backing of former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize for the position of president and former ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile for deputy president.Read More