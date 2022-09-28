Tumelo Mokobane goes the extra mile for GBV survivors by running from JHB to CT





Running the Cape Town Marathon is already impressive, but Tumelo Mokobane will cover a distance of 1,400km from Johannesburg to Cape Town.

Mokobane will run the 1,400km distance in 16 days .

He is doing this to raise funds and awareness for GBV survivors.

Picture: @_mokobane/Twitter

Over the course of 16 days, Mokabane plans to run from the Fourways Mall in Johannesburg to the DHL Stadium in Cape Town averaging 80km to 90km every day.

Once in Cape Town, he will run the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon and is working with a non-profit organisation called Abafaziphambili to raise money and awareness for GBV survivors.

This will be the second time Mokobane runs to Cape Town from Johannesburg and he said that for him, running is not just a passion but a calling and he wants to use that to help those in need.

It is time, as men, we stand up… We talk about the victims, but we are the people causing them pain. So as a man, I said let me stand up through the passion and the love of running and let me use that to help those that cannot speak for themselves. Tumelo Mokabane, founder of the Tumelo Mokobane Foundation

He said he chose this organisation because they help women in Tembisa which is where he grew up, so the cause is very close to his heart.

He said he knows this will be no easy task but his determination to achieve his goal will carry him through.

I always say a strong mind can carry the weak body but a strong body can never carry a weak mind. Tumelo Mokabane, founder of the Tumelo Mokobane Foundation

If you would like to support Mokobane and his cause you can do so on his backabuddy page.

