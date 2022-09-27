'Coal lobby and state capture agents delayed renewable energy solutions for SA'





Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Kevin Bloom, co-founder of "Our Burning Planet" at Daily Maverick.

- The "ongoing love affair" between the entrenched coal lobby and agents of state capture has prevented a sustainable solution to load shedding, says journalist Kevin Bloom

- The co-founder of the publication's "Our Burning Planet" asks what life in South Africa would be like when or if this love affair ended

FILE: Eskom CEO Brian Molefe speaks to Chairman Ben Ngubane before a press conference in Johannesburg on 3 November 2016. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN

How much of the Eskom crisis could have been averted if right action had been taken sooner?

If South Africa's renewables projects had got up and running years ago when they were supposed to we would be in a considerably better position now, comments Bruce Whitfield.

Kevin Bloom has written an article for Daily Maverick that documents what he calls the "ongoing love affair between the entrenched coal lobby and the agents of State Capture".

The investigative journalist and co-founder of the publication's "Our Burning Planet" asks what life in South Africa would be like when or if this love affair ended.

1/ This is the story of how the ongoing love affair between the entrenched coal lobby and agents of State Capture has prevented a sustainable solution to load shedding.https://t.co/GghK46Gmav ' Daily Maverick (@dailymaverick) September 27, 2022

Bruce Whitfield interviews Bloom on The Money Show.

The journalist maintains that scuppering the country's renewables programme was deliberate.

He cites the complaint laid with the Competition Commission back in 2017 by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

Outa... specifically named Brian Molefe and the guy who came after him, Matshela Koko [former Eskom CEOs], who time and again were pushing back the fourth renewable bid window... Kevin Bloom, Journalist

...and we know that both Molefe and Koko were specifically named at the... Zondo Commission as being in bed with the Guptas, so the love affair between the coal lobby and the agents of state capture we've known about for years. Kevin Bloom, Journalist

Has the extent of our energy crisis pushed the powers that be into more efficient management of the renewables programme?

Gwede Mantashe is known for his reluctance to move quickly away from coal, and Bloom points out that he's Minister of both Energy and Mineral Resources after the two portfolios were combined in 2019.

The jury's still out... We still have a coal lobby. We still have transportation and mining contracts that are how ANC party loyalists are rewarded... Kevin Bloom, Journalist

In the bigger context of the climate crisis, the coal lobby is a dinosaur he says.

It's the zombie apocalypse... and unless we get on board with the renewable programme now - and Ramaphosa, for all his faults, is pushing this - we're just going to become more and more a pariah country. Kevin Bloom, Journalist

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Coal lobby and state capture agents delayed renewable energy solutions for SA'