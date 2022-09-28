Zuma's return to politics likely to seek 'political protection' - analyst
Wasanga Mehana spoke to Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, senior lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University.
Political analyst Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast believes that former President Jacob Zuma has unfinished business in the African National Congress (ANC).
Breakfast said that Zuma's return for a leadership position is another attempt to seek political protection.
On Tuesday, the party in Kwazulu-Natal announced Dr Zweli Mkhize as their preferred candidate for president and Paul Mashatile as his deputy ahead of the anticipated elective conference in December.
The former health minister topped the list for the party's top post over Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
I did not see that one coming, that Jacob Zuma would want to contest the chairmanship position largely because he has held the senior position of the president.Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political analyst - Nelson Mandela University
The only conclusion I can arrive at is that its either he has unfinished business in the body politics of this country, or he is looking for political protection through his former wife, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political analyst - Nelson Mandela University
However, he has issued a concern that Mkhize's political footprint outside of KwaZulu-Natal is not strong.
Dr Mkhize’s footprint is strong and popular, and I think he is going to emerge as a presidential contender on behalf of the radical economic transformation. The only gap in Mkhize’s campaigns is that his footprint is not found in other places outside of KwaZulu-Natal.Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political analyst - Nelson Mandela University
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
