Bring a Bag, Take a Bag: Is THIS the solution to the Woolies black bag problem?
- In 2018, Woolworths began its campaign to stop using non-recyclable plastic packaging, including plastic shopping bags, by 2022.
- As part of the move, the retailer introduced black fabric shopping bags made from 85% recyclable PET plastic.
- But some customers complained that they simply ended up buying one of the R7 bags each time they went to Woolies.
Remember this Cape Talk article from a year ago?
In it, was the following Tweet from GoodThingsGuy Brent Lindeque who suggested that while attempting to eliminate a plastic bag problem, Woolworths had instead created a 'black bag problem'.
The fabric bags were introduced by the retailers as part of their commitment to stop using non-recyclable plastic packaging, including plastic shopping bags, by 2022.
I think @WOOLWORTHS_SA should buy back bags… or let you donate them to the “door” so that you could bring them all back at once and then really “re-use” them. I mean, the bags were a good idea to stop the plastic problem but we’ve just created a Woolies bag problem.' Brent Lindeque (@BrentLindeque) August 31, 2021
But while it seemed the intention of Woolworths in introducing the bag was a good one, some customers bemoaned having to buy a bag at the till when they (inevitably!) forget to bring their own.
We all have that one Woolies bag at home, filled with Woolies bags that's filled with Woolies bags filled with Woolies bags.' OH LOOK...Squirrel (@Travesty_Kruger) September 1, 2021
RELATED: 'We’ve just created a Woolies bag problem' - How many do you have at home?
Well, now it seems Woolies has recognised that Brent may have been on to something... it's begun trialing a new initiative in a handful of its stores.
The Woolies ‘Bring a Bag, Take a Bag' initiative will allow customers to 'donate' or collect a bag from a bag tree at the entrance to the store.
Woolies Constantia Village store is one of those where the initiative is being trialed.
RELATED: Perfect your pout, protect the planet: Woolies offers lipsticks in paper tubes
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Bring a Bag, Take a Bag: Is THIS the solution to the Woolies black bag problem?
More from Local
Vodacom plans pilot with Eskom to source green power from IPPs
It's hoped a successful pilot scheme will pave the way for other corporates to follow suit and add more energy to the national grid.Read More
SA's 4-day work week pilot to start in 2023
A pioneer pilot for a four-day working week is now recruiting in South Africa.Read More
SA stars shine in #1 Showmax fantasy series 'Blood Psalms'
A host of South African best-loved actors join the cast of 'Blood Psalms', the first Showmax original fantasy series.Read More
What you need to know about the work of Eskom Rotek Industries
The subsidiary is responsible for the maintenance, construction, and transportation of services for Eskom's operations.Read More
No one has said we must ditch the ANC, says Cosatu
Trade union federation Cosatu's alliance with the African National Congress (ANC) was thrust into the spotlight when some Cosatu members heckled the governing party's national chairperson Gwede Mantahse off the stage - during their national congress on Monday.Read More
How BCX's Unified Collaboration system will help businesses boost productivity
Clement Manyathela chats to a BXC executive about Unified Collaborations and how they're combining various communication systems.Read More
WATCH: Couple slammed for interfering with nature for their gender reveal party
A video went viral when a couple in Brazil contaminated a waterfall to reveal the gender of their baby.Read More
Smoking and the 'vaping scourge' - what the new tobacco Bill hopes to achieve
The National Council Against Smoking's Dr Sharon Nyatsanza spoke to Pippa Hudson about what the new tobacco Bill will mean for smokers and how it will protect non-smokers.Read More
Calland: Claims of bias towards Ramaphosa untrue and unfair
The Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) complained about Professor Richard Calland's independence as a panelist.Read More