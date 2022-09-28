Calland: Claims of bias towards Ramaphosa untrue and unfair

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - One fastest growing problem for individuals and companies worldwide - BURNOUT
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Vodacom plans pilot with Eskom to source green power from IPPs It's hoped a successful pilot scheme will pave the way for other corporates to follow suit and add more energy to the national gri... 28 September 2022 6:29 PM
SA's 4-day work week pilot to start in 2023 A pioneer pilot for a four-day working week is now recruiting in South Africa. 28 September 2022 3:24 PM
SA stars shine in #1 Showmax fantasy series 'Blood Psalms' A host of South African best-loved actors join the cast of 'Blood Psalms', the first Showmax original fantasy series. 28 September 2022 3:03 PM
View all Local
'I wouldn't accept position on new Eskom board without commitments about change' The Eskom board is being 'reconstituted and restructured'. How can Minister Pravin Gordhan ensure that the restructuring also does... 28 September 2022 9:32 PM
UK economic meltdown: Bank of England forced to step in, IMF issues warning The International Monetary Fund has told the UK's new government to re-think its tax cuts while Moody’s warned its rating is at ri... 28 September 2022 7:55 PM
The Midday Report Express: Former minister and suspected Gupta ally arrested Delivered to you every afternoon. 28 September 2022 2:52 PM
View all Politics
Could artificial intelligence (AI) become the next Andy Warhol? AI has improved enough that we now need to decide if it can be considered original. 28 September 2022 7:15 PM
How BCX's Unified Collaboration system will help businesses boost productivity Clement Manyathela chats to a BXC executive about Unified Collaborations and how they're combining various communication systems. 28 September 2022 12:10 PM
'Coal lobby and state capture agents delayed renewable energy solutions for SA' Where would South Africa be now if our renewable energy programme had started when it was meant to? 27 September 2022 10:18 PM
View all Business
Who is Gauteng's best umqombothi brewer? Itumeleng Motsoeneng, a mother of five from Tsakane Ekhuruleni, was Crowned Gauteng’s best Umqombothi Brewer 2022 in the third Ann... 28 September 2022 4:18 PM
Oral hygiene: how to keep your breath fresh Bad breath is something that most people will experience at some point, but when it becomes a chronic issue, it can become a real... 28 September 2022 2:58 PM
Thuso Mbedu: I'm picky with my roles and 'The Woman King' is right up my alley Bongani Bingwa spoke to international actor Thuso Mbedu, who plays Nawi, one of the warriors in the exciting new film, 'The Woman... 28 September 2022 11:43 AM
View all Lifestyle
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 2:08 PM
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 26 September 2022 10:09 AM
Boks win on Heritage Day but fall short of lifting Rugby Championship trophy Even if the world champions did not lift the Rugby Championship title, Captain Siya Kolisi showed gratitude to the supporters acro... 24 September 2022 9:07 PM
View all Sport
Comedian Eugene Khoza makes comeback after a four year hiatus Well-known comedian Eugene Khoza makes a comeback on the local comedy circuit with a one-man show in November. 25 September 2022 5:32 PM
[WATCH] John Legend performs live with Mthandazo Gatya after viral TikTok duet Gatya shot to fame after his now viral rendition of John Legend's _Nervous_, that not only got South Africans' attention, but that... 24 September 2022 9:45 AM
WATCH: Fed up wife packs husband's lunch in Rama tub, juice in All Gold bottle A husband learns the hard way to never mess with his wife's Tupperware. 23 September 2022 9:23 AM
View all Entertainment
EU claims Russian sabotage for Baltic Sea gas leak Was it an attack on North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)? European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen is threatening t... 28 September 2022 12:00 PM
WATCH: Two men walked in on a woman in unisex fitting room A video of a woman who broke down in tears after revealing that two men walked in on her while she was in the fitting room of a Un... 27 September 2022 12:08 PM
Panicked Russians fleeing slaughter in Ukraine prompt border stampede Men and boys from across Russia, those who can afford to, are in a hurry to flee being conscripted into the army. 23 September 2022 11:52 AM
View all World
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Oh! (Step)children of the empire, this grief is not yours Busani Ngcaweni dedicates a poem to the step-children of the British empire - those who were colonised and brutalised. 9 September 2022 8:55 AM
View all Africa
MONDE NDLOVU: A heritage of black thought Black thought is a key element in heritage that must be elevated to its rightful place, writes Monde Ndlovu. 24 September 2022 10:56 AM
Geyser problems and warranties: What you need to know to avoid paying more Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of consumers who've found out the hard way how warranties work if a geyser bursts or leaks -... 22 September 2022 8:27 PM
Will slow but steady corruption arrests make crooks think twice? The wheels of justice grind on at a snail’s pace. But at least they are grinding. 22 September 2022 1:19 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local

Calland: Claims of bias towards Ramaphosa untrue and unfair

28 September 2022 9:54 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
impeachment inquiry
President Cyril Ramphosa
Phala Phala farm burglary
Professor Richard Calland

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) complained about Professor Richard Calland's independence as a panelist.

Bongani Bingwa spoke to Richard Calland, associate professor at the University of Cape Town (UCT)

The University of Cape Town (UCT) associate professor, Richard Calland, has denied claims of bias towards President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Calland was removed from the three-people panel comprising of former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, and former Judge Thokozile Masipa to determine whether Ramaphosa should face impeachment over the burglary at his Phala Phala farm.

Advocate Mahlape Sello has replaced Calland on the panel.

The associate professor told Bongani Bingwa that the claims of bias were not true and unfair.

Calland added that he even wrote an article criticising Ramaphosa over his failures to account to Parliament when the Phala Phala farm burglary surfaced.

On the basis that I was given by the Speaker, I did not conclude that that was a reasonable basis for saying that there was an apprehension of bias because the article they refer to, the statements I've made were A, a long time ago and B, out of context in some cases and third they failed to take into account that I've also been critical of the president.

Richard Calland, Associate professor - University of Cape Town

The one thing I have written about Phala Phala was on 31 August when the president failed to account to Parliament and I wrote a piece on Mail & Guardian, heavily criticising him for failing to honour his constitutional duty to account to Parliament.

Richard Calland, Associate professor - University of Cape Town

In his letter on Tuesday, he expressed his independence as a lawyer and impartiality when it comes to evidence.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




28 September 2022 9:54 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
impeachment inquiry
President Cyril Ramphosa
Phala Phala farm burglary
Professor Richard Calland

More from Politics

Eskom Megawatt Park. Picture Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

'I wouldn't accept position on new Eskom board without commitments about change'

28 September 2022 9:32 PM

The Eskom board is being 'reconstituted and restructured'. How can Minister Pravin Gordhan ensure that the restructuring also does away with patronage and politics?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Bank of England by Primrose on Pixabay

UK economic meltdown: Bank of England forced to step in, IMF issues warning

28 September 2022 7:55 PM

The International Monetary Fund has told the UK's new government to re-think its tax cuts while Moody’s warned its rating is at risk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane takes the oath at the state capture commission on 13 May 2021. Picture: YouTube screengrab/SABC.

The Midday Report Express: Former minister and suspected Gupta ally arrested

28 September 2022 2:52 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Justice Minister and NEC member Ronald Lamola in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

ANC needs a generational mix with younger members in top positions: Lamola

28 September 2022 12:28 PM

As the African National Congress (ANC) prepares for the 55th national conference it remains to be seen who will occupy the party's top positions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali address the labour federation’s 14th congress in Midrand on 26 September 2022. Picture: @_cosatu/Twitter

No one has said we must ditch the ANC, says Cosatu

28 September 2022 12:15 PM

Trade union federation Cosatu's alliance with the African National Congress (ANC) was thrust into the spotlight when some Cosatu members heckled the governing party's national chairperson Gwede Mantahse off the stage - during their national congress on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on 17 November 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

Zuma's return to politics likely to seek 'political protection' - analyst

28 September 2022 7:26 AM

The former president has thrown his weight behind Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as the preferred candidate for ANC president and put his name forward for national chairperson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Eskom CEO Brian Molefe speaks to Chairman Ben Ngubane before a press conference in Johannesburg on 3 November 2016. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN

'Coal lobby and state capture agents delayed renewable energy solutions for SA'

27 September 2022 10:18 PM

Where would South Africa be now if our renewable energy programme had started when it was meant to?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from EWN video of ANC Chair Gwede Mantashe leaving Cosatu's national congress without addressing delegates, 27 September 2022

Tripartite alliance: 'Instead of solving SA crisis, they're busy with theatrics'

27 September 2022 8:28 PM

ANC Chair Gwede Mantashe walked out of the Cosatu national congress on its second day, after being booed off stage on the opening day. Political analyst Xolani Dube feels it's time to cultivate the 'real leaders' of South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom Megawatt Park. Picture Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

Stage 6 spurs govt to intervene at Eskom - a new board is coming

27 September 2022 6:49 PM

Will the ANC decide to ditch its deployment committee in this case? 'It's very tempting for politicians to put in people they trust rather than people they know are competent' comments Fin24's Carol Paton.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Delegates attend the Cosatu national congress in Midrand on 26 September 2022. Picture: @_cosatu/Twitter

The Midday Report Express: Impact of Cosatu members heckling Gwede Mantashe

27 September 2022 4:11 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Picture: © vencavolrab78/123rf.com

Vodacom plans pilot with Eskom to source green power from IPPs

28 September 2022 6:29 PM

It's hoped a successful pilot scheme will pave the way for other corporates to follow suit and add more energy to the national grid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio

SA's 4-day work week pilot to start in 2023

28 September 2022 3:24 PM

A pioneer pilot for a four-day working week is now recruiting in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA stars shine in #1 Showmax fantasy series 'Blood Psalms'

28 September 2022 3:03 PM

A host of South African best-loved actors join the cast of 'Blood Psalms', the first Showmax original fantasy series.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Eskom's Kusile power station. Picture: Facebook.

What you need to know about the work of Eskom Rotek Industries

28 September 2022 2:46 PM

The subsidiary is responsible for the maintenance, construction, and transportation of services for Eskom's operations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali address the labour federation’s 14th congress in Midrand on 26 September 2022. Picture: @_cosatu/Twitter

No one has said we must ditch the ANC, says Cosatu

28 September 2022 12:15 PM

Trade union federation Cosatu's alliance with the African National Congress (ANC) was thrust into the spotlight when some Cosatu members heckled the governing party's national chairperson Gwede Mantahse off the stage - during their national congress on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How BCX's Unified Collaboration system will help businesses boost productivity

28 September 2022 12:10 PM

Clement Manyathela chats to a BXC executive about Unified Collaborations and how they're combining various communication systems.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bring a Bag, Take a Bag: Is THIS the solution to the Woolies black bag problem?

28 September 2022 10:47 AM

The Woolies 'Bring a Bag, Take a Bag' 'bag tree' initiative is being rolled out as a trial in several stores.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © pat138241/ 123rf.com

WATCH: Couple slammed for interfering with nature for their gender reveal party

28 September 2022 10:34 AM

A video went viral when a couple in Brazil contaminated a waterfall to reveal the gender of their baby.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Hazem Mohamad/ 123rf.com

Smoking and the 'vaping scourge' - what the new tobacco Bill hopes to achieve

28 September 2022 10:21 AM

The National Council Against Smoking's Dr Sharon Nyatsanza spoke to Pippa Hudson about what the new tobacco Bill will mean for smokers and how it will protect non-smokers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on 17 November 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

Zuma's return to politics likely to seek 'political protection' - analyst

28 September 2022 7:26 AM

The former president has thrown his weight behind Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as the preferred candidate for ANC president and put his name forward for national chairperson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Are certain jobs dying out with the digital age?

Lifestyle

What you need to know about the work of Eskom Rotek Industries

Local

ANC needs a generational mix with younger members in top positions: Lamola

Politics

EWN Highlights

UK economic meltdown: Bank of England forced to step in, IMF issues warning

28 September 2022 7:55 PM

1,700 young footballers participate in 2022 Kapstadt Cup

28 September 2022 7:18 PM

Hugo Broos sets deadline to meet coaches, warns players about Bafana future

28 September 2022 6:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA