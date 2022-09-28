Calland: Claims of bias towards Ramaphosa untrue and unfair
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Richard Calland, associate professor at the University of Cape Town (UCT)
The University of Cape Town (UCT) associate professor, Richard Calland, has denied claims of bias towards President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Calland was removed from the three-people panel comprising of former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, and former Judge Thokozile Masipa to determine whether Ramaphosa should face impeachment over the burglary at his Phala Phala farm.
Advocate Mahlape Sello has replaced Calland on the panel.
The associate professor told Bongani Bingwa that the claims of bias were not true and unfair.
Calland added that he even wrote an article criticising Ramaphosa over his failures to account to Parliament when the Phala Phala farm burglary surfaced.
On the basis that I was given by the Speaker, I did not conclude that that was a reasonable basis for saying that there was an apprehension of bias because the article they refer to, the statements I've made were A, a long time ago and B, out of context in some cases and third they failed to take into account that I've also been critical of the president.Richard Calland, Associate professor - University of Cape Town
The one thing I have written about Phala Phala was on 31 August when the president failed to account to Parliament and I wrote a piece on Mail & Guardian, heavily criticising him for failing to honour his constitutional duty to account to Parliament.Richard Calland, Associate professor - University of Cape Town
In his letter on Tuesday, he expressed his independence as a lawyer and impartiality when it comes to evidence.
Professor Richard Calland who is the associate professor for Public Law at the University of Cape Town, has been removed as the member of the panel looking into President Cyril Ramaphosa and the robbery at his #PhalaPhalaFarm #702WalkTheTalk pic.twitter.com/DqR5s6B7Lf' 702 (@Radio702) September 27, 2022
Source : @richardcalland/Twitter
