WATCH: Groom plays Uefa Champions League theme song at his wedding
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
In the video, the groom and bride are seen standing next to each other in front of guests when the song was playing.
Some tweeps even shared similar videos where the newlyweds are walking down the aisle while the song is playing in the background.
There’s no way he played the Champions League anthem at his wedding 😂 pic.twitter.com/j0XoFnArnq' football shithousery (@FootballMissess) September 26, 2022
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
Source : @ChampionsLeague/Twitter
