The Aubrey Masango Show
Change your mindset feature - One fastest growing problem for individuals and companies worldwide - BURNOUT
WATCH: Groom plays Uefa Champions League theme song at his wedding

28 September 2022 10:36 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Wedding
Football
UEFA Champions League

A video went viral when a groom played the Uefa Champions League theme song at his wedding.

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

In the video, the groom and bride are seen standing next to each other in front of guests when the song was playing.

Some tweeps even shared similar videos where the newlyweds are walking down the aisle while the song is playing in the background.

Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.




