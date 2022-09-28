Thuso Mbedu: I'm picky with my roles and 'The Woman King' is right up my alley
The Woman King is finally here, and we couldn't be more excited to see it on our screens on Friday, 30 September.
The Woman King is the incredible story of the Agojie army, an all-woman unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen.
The Woman King is based on true events and follows General Nanisca (Oscar winner Viola Davis) as she trains the next generation of recruits and prepares them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life.
Bongani Bingwa spoke to international actor Thuso Mbedu, who plays Nawi, one of the warriors.
I am honoured, I am humbled that I get to be a part of something like this. But I don't think I'm registering it.Thuso Mbedu, actor
The star worked on the critically acclaimed _Underground Railroad, _where the South African was entrusted with being a lead in an American story. She said she didn't realise the impact it had on herself or on others, adding that "it's work".
Mbedu said she was "annoyingly" telling other South African members of the cast - Masali Baduza, Thando Dlomo, Siv Ngesi, Makgotso M and former Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi - how grateful she was to tell The Woman King story with them.
The actor also said that she was very picky with the roles she chose, saying she would rather "make a plan than taking anything to make money". Director Barry Jenkins gave her some advice on that.
It has to be a good story with a good character who will develop and hopefully have a positive impact on society. If I'm not bringing about positive change, then why am I in this at all?Thuso Mbedu, actor
Source : Screengrab/@ThusoMbedu
