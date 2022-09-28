EU claims Russian sabotage for Baltic Sea gas leak
Pippa Hudson interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
European leaders say Russia sabotaged two Baltic Sea gas pipelines, causing massive leaks after seismologists detected huge explosions where the ruptures occurred.
A NATO military flight over the leaks showed a kilometre-wide area of gas bubbling to the surface.
European Union leaders described it as “deliberate acts” and “not an accident” while the United States referred to the incidents as “apparent sabotage”.
RELATED: Panicked Russians fleeing slaughter in Ukraine prompt border stampede
They produced photos to prove sabotage… accused Russia of sabotaging the pipeline… Seismologists say there certainly were underwater blasts…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
If this is Russian sabotage, it is technically an attack on NATO…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Hudson interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : EU claims Russian sabotage for Baltic Sea gas leak
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_182089291_conceptual-image-of-war-between-russia-and-nato-using-chess-pieces-and-national-flags-on-a-reflectiv.html?vti=m1zfg7jcy7kc2zmgxw-1-5
More from World
UK economic meltdown: Bank of England forced to step in, IMF issues warning
The International Monetary Fund has told the UK's new government to re-think its tax cuts while Moody’s warned its rating is at risk.Read More
WATCH: Two men walked in on a woman in unisex fitting room
A video of a woman who broke down in tears after revealing that two men walked in on her while she was in the fitting room of a United Kingdom store.Read More
Panicked Russians fleeing slaughter in Ukraine prompt border stampede
Men and boys from across Russia, those who can afford to, are in a hurry to flee being conscripted into the army.Read More
Do royal families still have a role to play in the modern world?
The British royal family has been in the spotlight following Queen Elizabeth II's passing, but what relevance do monarchs have globally?Read More
WATCH: Guinness World Records' 2023 edition's wildest stories
Some of the most iconic Guinness World Records stories include the tallest people, dog, the longest fingernails and the world's tallest buildings.Read More
Queen Elizabeth's funeral: 'Largest ceremonial and public event in UK history'
As many as one million people are expected to line the streets of London on Monday for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession.Read More
Fleeing Russians leave unmarked mass graves in newly liberated area of Ukraine
Evidence of Russian atrocities and murder of civilians in areas they occupied until recently is piling up.Read More
Ethereum completes ‘The Merge’: Why energy-saving upgrade touted as historic
Cryptocurrency 'mining' eats electricity and Ethereum says its long-awaited upgrade should cut its energy consumption by 99.9%.Read More
Operation London Bridge could send the UK into a technical recession
The United Kingdom (UK) is in the midst of Operation London Bridge following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week.Read More