Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - One fastest growing problem for individuals and companies worldwide - BURNOUT
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
No Items to show
EU claims Russian sabotage for Baltic Sea gas leak

28 September 2022 12:00 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
European Union
Russia
NATO
Adam Gilchrist
EU
Pippa Hudson
Ursula von der Leyen
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
War in Ukraine
Nord Stream 1

Was it an attack on North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)? European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen is threatening the "strongest possible response".

Pippa Hudson interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

European leaders say Russia sabotaged two Baltic Sea gas pipelines, causing massive leaks after seismologists detected huge explosions where the ruptures occurred.

A NATO military flight over the leaks showed a kilometre-wide area of gas bubbling to the surface.

European Union leaders described it as “deliberate acts” and “not an accident” while the United States referred to the incidents as “apparent sabotage”.

Did Russia just attack NATO? © sunshineseeds/123rf.com
Did Russia just attack NATO? © sunshineseeds/123rf.com

RELATED: Panicked Russians fleeing slaughter in Ukraine prompt border stampede

They produced photos to prove sabotage… accused Russia of sabotaging the pipeline… Seismologists say there certainly were underwater blasts…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

If this is Russian sabotage, it is technically an attack on NATO…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Hudson interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : EU claims Russian sabotage for Baltic Sea gas leak




