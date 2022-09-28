No one has said we must ditch the ANC, says Cosatu





Bongani Bingwa spoke to Bheki Ntshalintshali - the general secretary of Cosatu.

Cosatu has ruled out rumors that it was ditching its tripartite alliance partner - ANC.

Mantashe was due to deliver a message of support but was booed off the stage following the opening address at the 14th Cosatu congress on Monday.

Asked whether the tripartite alliance was hanging by a thread, Ntshalintshali said that there was no current plan to ditch the party in government.

No one has said we must ditch the ANC, and in our discussions, no one said we must leave the party. Bheki Ntshalintshali, general secretary - Congress of South African Trade Unions

The general secretary of the South African Communist Party, Solly Mapaila said that they were ready to run for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Mapaila made the remarks during an address at the Cosatu congress in Midrand on Tuesday.

The discussions are ongoing on the issue of elections, and it is not yet concluded. Bheki Ntshalintshali, general secretary - Congress of South African Trade Unions

