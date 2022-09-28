ANC needs a generational mix with younger members in top positions: Lamola





Clement Manyathela spoke to African National Congress national executive committee member and Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola about running for the position of deputy president.

Lamola is one of the potential candidates for the role of ANC deputy president .

He believes that the ANC needs to rope in younger members to top positions.

Justice Minister and NEC member Ronald Lamola in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

Lamola has been endorsed by Mpumalanga’s provincial executive committee for the position of deputy president of the ANC - which is likely to be the most contested position ahead of its 55th national conference.

Lamola, who was the youngest NEC member when elected to his position, has advocated for a generational mix within the party and thinks younger members should occupy the majority of important positions.

He did acknowledge that there is value in having the older party members there as they can pass down knowledge and experience.

But he said there was not a need for senior members to dominate the party.

There must be a balance, we are not saying the older generation must be out… there is a need for some of them [but] they cannot be the dominant number because they are no longer imparting knowledge, they are now the majority. Ronald Lamola, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services

Lamola said he was hopeful that he can get enough support to take the position adding that there have been conversations about the need for a generational transition within ANC structures.

He said he is confident he is prepared for the deputy president position, and while there were questions about his age even when he was elected as the minister of Justice and Correctional Services.

Lamola believes he has proved himself as a cabinet minister.

Listen to the audio above for more.