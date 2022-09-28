What you need to know about the work of Eskom Rotek Industries
Clement Manyathela spoke to Bheki Nxumalo - the chief executive officer of Eskom Rotek Industries.
Eskom Rotek Industries, a subsidiary of South Africa's national power utility, has denied performing maintenance on old infrastructure that contributes to the power grid.
He said that they monitor and inspect the life span of a power plant or related infrastructure before use.
We do have mid-life reflection and we know that when a plant reaches 40 years, we stop after 35, we stop doing overalls and start with only inspections.Bheki Nxumalo, CEO - Eskom Rotek Industries
The ageing is factored into what we call a life of a plant. We know what to do after it has reached its life span. There is some inspection and a test from our engineers who include recommendations.Bheki Nxumalo, CEO - Eskom Rotek Industries
The country is placed under rotating stages of load shedding.
The power utility said that while some generation units were anticipated to return to service, it is necessary to continue the load shedding to limit the usage of the emergency generation reserves.
