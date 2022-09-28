SA's 4-day work week pilot to start in 2023
A union of South African organisations, including Productivity SA, is now recruiting for a pioneer pilot in 2023 when employees at participating companies will work 80% of their current hours for 100% of their current pay.
That's right everyone, it's the infamous FOUR-day work week.
Participating organisations will benefit from workshop training and mentoring, delivered by 4 Day Week Global and organisations that have already successfully implemented a four-day week.
Karen Lowe, director of 4 Day Week SA, joined The Flash Drive to give you insights into how this works in other countries around the world, and what it could mean for South Africa.
Not only are the mental health and wellbeing scores going up within this pilot, we've got companies indicating that they are going to keep it on permanently.Karen Lowe
Do you want to join a group of pioneering companies piloting the 4 Day Week in South Africa? Register HERE.
This article first appeared on KFM : SA's 4-day work week pilot to start in 2023
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/man-in-black-suit-sitting-on-chair-beside-buildings-3778966/
More from Local
Vodacom plans pilot with Eskom to source green power from IPPs
It's hoped a successful pilot scheme will pave the way for other corporates to follow suit and add more energy to the national grid.Read More
SA stars shine in #1 Showmax fantasy series 'Blood Psalms'
A host of South African best-loved actors join the cast of 'Blood Psalms', the first Showmax original fantasy series.Read More
What you need to know about the work of Eskom Rotek Industries
The subsidiary is responsible for the maintenance, construction, and transportation of services for Eskom's operations.Read More
No one has said we must ditch the ANC, says Cosatu
Trade union federation Cosatu's alliance with the African National Congress (ANC) was thrust into the spotlight when some Cosatu members heckled the governing party's national chairperson Gwede Mantahse off the stage - during their national congress on Monday.Read More
How BCX's Unified Collaboration system will help businesses boost productivity
Clement Manyathela chats to a BXC executive about Unified Collaborations and how they're combining various communication systems.Read More
Bring a Bag, Take a Bag: Is THIS the solution to the Woolies black bag problem?
The Woolies 'Bring a Bag, Take a Bag' 'bag tree' initiative is being rolled out as a trial in several stores.Read More
WATCH: Couple slammed for interfering with nature for their gender reveal party
A video went viral when a couple in Brazil contaminated a waterfall to reveal the gender of their baby.Read More
Smoking and the 'vaping scourge' - what the new tobacco Bill hopes to achieve
The National Council Against Smoking's Dr Sharon Nyatsanza spoke to Pippa Hudson about what the new tobacco Bill will mean for smokers and how it will protect non-smokers.Read More
Calland: Claims of bias towards Ramaphosa untrue and unfair
The Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) complained about Professor Richard Calland's independence as a panelist.Read More
More from Business
'I wouldn't accept position on new Eskom board without commitments about change'
The Eskom board is being 'reconstituted and restructured'. How can Minister Pravin Gordhan ensure that the restructuring also does away with patronage and politics?Read More
UK economic meltdown: Bank of England forced to step in, IMF issues warning
The International Monetary Fund has told the UK's new government to re-think its tax cuts while Moody’s warned its rating is at risk.Read More
Could artificial intelligence (AI) become the next Andy Warhol?
AI has improved enough that we now need to decide if it can be considered original.Read More
Vodacom plans pilot with Eskom to source green power from IPPs
It's hoped a successful pilot scheme will pave the way for other corporates to follow suit and add more energy to the national grid.Read More
How BCX's Unified Collaboration system will help businesses boost productivity
Clement Manyathela chats to a BXC executive about Unified Collaborations and how they're combining various communication systems.Read More
'Coal lobby and state capture agents delayed renewable energy solutions for SA'
Where would South Africa be now if our renewable energy programme had started when it was meant to?Read More
[WATCH] Derek Watts shows his 'lite' side (+ dance moves) - SA is loving it!
Carte Blanche's Derek Watts plays up his serious persona to hilarious effect in a Castle campaign, even busting out some dance moves to show he can 'Liten Up'.Read More
Tripartite alliance: 'Instead of solving SA crisis, they're busy with theatrics'
ANC Chair Gwede Mantashe walked out of the Cosatu national congress on its second day, after being booed off stage on the opening day. Political analyst Xolani Dube feels it's time to cultivate the 'real leaders' of South Africa.Read More
'Children of Sugarcane': Using fiction to bring a dark era in SA history to life
Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee reviews the book inspired by the story of Joanne Joseph's great-grandmother, who came to the colony of Natal to work as an indentured labourer on a sugarcane farm.Read More
Stage 6 spurs govt to intervene at Eskom - a new board is coming
Will the ANC decide to ditch its deployment committee in this case? 'It's very tempting for politicians to put in people they trust rather than people they know are competent' comments Fin24's Carol Paton.Read More